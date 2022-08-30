A creative and witty lady on the net had netizens laughing out loud at a video she posted on her Instagram

South Africans could not hold back their laughter after seeing what Sisipho Masizawould bring to a rainbow picnic challenge

The young lady joked that her creative green juices would flow in all the wrong directions with the latest trend

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A lady posted a hilarious video on her Instagram where she joked about how she would rock up at a rainbow picnic challenge if she would show up in a green theme.

Sisipho Masiza killed Mzansi with her playful attempt at the rainbow picnic challenge. Image: sissie_ndaba/Twitter

Source: UGC

Sisipho Masiza dressed in a green domestic cleaner's uniform and wrapped her hair in a doek.

She walked into the clip carrying a full tray of not-so-goodies. On the menu were a number of green products.

Sisipho brought out Doom, dishwashing liquid, a can of beans, a can of chakalaka, thyme and parsley herbs, green bell peppers, spinach, cucumber, hot chocolate, and coffee could also be seen in her comical arrangement.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The jokester used a funny sound in which she mimicked a baby voice-over saying:

"I didn't know."

Viewers of the video loved her random sense of humour. Some jotted down that they related to her tray idea a hundred percent. Others tagged their friends in the comment section and told them they were picking the colour green for their own upcoming rainbow picnic challenge.

kelly_sukie said:

" You followed the theme wena babes."

ongeziwe_and_langa wrote:

"What’s important is that you showed up in green. "

ssoul_aura commented:

"I’m on the flooryhoo!"

_sesie replied:

"Oh, @_ke.ziahhh We'll wash our hands after the picnic."

aphiwe_zuma_ added:

"@noluzuma - I’m dying! Definitely would of been cancelled."

naledimofoka wrote:

You really can never take the village out of someone

Stunners wow with cute snaps from trending rainbow picnic challenge, Mzansi peeps love the cute idea

In a similar story, Briefly News reported on a few friends who ate up the rainbow picnic challenge and left no crumbs.

Thanks to social media, trendy challenges are getting people out of their comfort zones and doing some cool things. A group of women tried their hand at the trending #rainbowpicnicchallenge, and they did good!

Facebook user Pretty Mhlongo got together with some of her besties and did the challenge. All the girls dressed in the colour they were given and brought a basket filled with delicious treats. They really went all out and made a fun day out of it.

“Yey we did it with them ladies ♥️”

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News