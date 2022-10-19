An inspiring Durban man fought his battle with stage 4 cancer with the strength of 100 armies

Viven Naiker first beat in 2015 and wrote a book to inspire others with his will to live

The cancer recurred in 2021, and Naiker, unfortunately, lost the battle, but his story lives on

DURBAN - A charismatic 37-year-old man from Durban died from cancer on Tuesday night, 18 October.

Terminally ill Viven Naiker chose to buy a Ferrari and live his life out on his terms: Image: Stock Photo & Viven Naiker/Facebook

Though the loss of life is always tragic, Viven Naiker made sure that he lived his life to the fullest so that when his time came, he could leave on his terms.

Naiker was nothing short of remarkable. The Durban business analyst started his first business when he was only a teenager. By 2014 Naicker was one of the youngest principal franchisees in South Africa.

But 2014 was also the year he was first diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer which he eventually beat in 2015. Naiker celebrated his victory by writing a book about his thirst for life titled #unstopabale.

So when doctors told him that cancer had returned with a vengeance in October 2021, Naiker was determined to beat it again, TimesLIVE reported.

Come January 2022, the outlook was not good, and Naiker was told to arrange end-of-life care so that he would be comfortable.

Naiker's response was iconic. The 37-year-old said, "forget palliative" care and bought himself a Ferrari to live his best life.

On 1 September, Naicker announced on Facebook that he had been in the intensive care unit for 38 days. He claimed he had to be resuscitated five times and that the pain was excruciating. Regardless of his challenges, Naiker remained upbeat.

In the end, Naiker went out on his terms. Tributes on social media described him as an inspiration, a go-getter, and a beacon of strength.

South Africans react to the death of Viven Naicker

South Africans took to social media to share tributes to Naicker.

Here are some comments:

@StraightTalke14 stated:

"GO, WELL BROTHER"

@therawongst commented:

" indeed, he lived the last part of his life according to his own terms"

@GVol15 claimed:

"An inspiration. Vivien Naicker couldn’t beat the lousy cards he was dealt, but he played by his rules. Respect."

@SkelmGemer said:

"RIP to a true G."

@Agz1lla added

"Went out like a G! "

