Mattie Watts is a breast cancer survivor from Columbia who recently celebrated her 90th birthday in the United States of America, USA

The nonagenarian commemorated the glorious day at a party surrounded by her children and a few special people

Madam Watts disclosed that the secret to her long life is eating the right foods, exercising, and taking care of herself

A woman named Mattie Watts from Columbia hit a milestone as she celebrated her 90th birthday with her family and a few loved ones in the United States of America.

The mother of six children has spent her life raising them and has lived long to see all of them grow.

Mattie Watts shares the secret to her longevity

The nonagenarian celebrated the momentous occasion ahead of her actual birth date. Watts shared her secrets about her longevity and what has kept her going all these years.

Photos of Mattie Watts. Credit: WIS News.

Source: UGC

''Eat the right foods, exercise, and take care of myself,'' Watts said, according to WIS News.

Defeating breast cancer to live a full life.

Watts had asked her children to throw her a birthday party when she reached her 90th birthday as she defeated cancer in her early life. Her family, including her son, believes her long life is a miracle.

''In her early life, she had breast cancer, and they said she wasn’t going to live longer than 30 days,'' her son Jan Watts said.

Watts, however, has lived to see all of her children grow up, and now her 90th birthday. ''She's a survivor, and she has made it through.''

Source: YEN.com.gh