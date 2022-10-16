A 23-year-old man who was waiting to go inside a shopping centre in Sandton was unfortunately shot at night

The young man was injured on his right leg, as reported by the paramedics who arrived on the scene

South Africans online are worried that brazen criminals are freely roaming the streets with no fear

A man was shot outside a shopping centre in Sandton. Image: @CityofJoburgZA/Twitter and Moodboard/Getty

JOHANNESBURG - A man was gunned down at a Shopping centre in Sunninghill, Sandton, while waiting to go inside on Friday night.

Speaking to News 24, the spokesperson for Netcare 911, Shawn Herbst, said that the shooting happened on Leewkop road.

The paramedics who arrived at the scene discovered that the man had been shot in his upper right leg while reportedly waiting outside the shopping centre.

"The patient was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and once stabilised was transported by ambulance to hospital for further care."

Herbst further said the police who responded to the call will thoroughly investigate what happened that night.

South Africans are getting more fearful of the rapid crime in the country. Read some of their comments below:

@Gains147 said:

"It's rare, maybe it's a demarcated location from central."

@Constitution_94 mentioned:

"South Africa is a movie!"

@Khoku9 stated:

"So many versions of this story."

Jennifer De Beer wrote:

"South Africa is becoming a very dangers place to live in"

Jacob Israel Rammusa said:

"Let's continue to mess this country up by putting pensioners to be in charge, we're doing the great job."

Bapedi Naapo stated:

"South Africa is definitely a dangerous country. We thank God for his life. Speedy recovery to him."

Themba ZamaEyokuza Mhlongo shared:

"Criminals have realised their freedom and whenever they want to kill someone they don't think twice."

Ayanda Bavuma posted:

"Goodness, I'm leaving South Africa stru. Hai khona! We are not safe here."

