A video of a snippet from Lebo Lion’s YouTube show has got peeps talking after she hosted the founder of TEA, Bulelani Balabala

According to Bulelani it is possible for a township entrepreneur to make up to R580 000 per month selling kotas

The businessman’s statement left many South African netizens in disbelief as they shared their views online

A Mzansi businessman caused a stir on the social media streets after sharing his views on entrepreneurship on a YouTube show hosted by speaker and marketer, Lebo Lion.

A businessman's views on the potential profits township entrepreneurs stand to make left peeps in disbelief. Image: @thelebolionshow/Twitter

In the footage, Lebo has a sitdown with the founder of TEA (Township Entrepreneur Alliance), Bulelani Balabala to discuss the dynamics of entrepreneurship in South Africa with a laser focus on the township economy and township entrepreneur.

According to Bulelani no one owes you (entrepreneurs) anything – not the government nor corporates.

“They don’t owe you anything. Being a township entrepreneur is not a sympathy play but simply a positioning statement because of the BEE code.

"You still need to compete in the market. If your product doesn’t have a competitive market, you have no need to compete at the end of the day. It’s not a charity play. The ones who have the right product are going to win,” he shared.

During the long interview, Bulelani speaks on how money is not in glamorous things and makes an example of an entrepreneur making up to R580 000 per month selling kotas from a 4by4 zinc container.

It is this very statement that left both Lebo and many other netizens absolutely dumbfounded.

While there were a few peeps who could identify with Bulelani’s statement, many felt he was exaggerating his figures and misleading viewers.

@nonsssssss reacted:

“Asoze sana.”

@nokukhanya_b shared:

“Lebo lost all her concentration after that .”

@MrMalulekeSir responded:

“Guys, yes the numbers don't add up but the gentleman @BulelaniBala was just given the information or rather told about these figures, we need the main man, kota business owner, @LeboLion_SA bring us the owner please, let's inspire with truth and facts.”

@TLSNkosi said:

“R580k a month is wild for a single location. I need all the sauce from that owner, let me watch the full interview first.”

@IvanBreytenbach replied:

“I despise motivational speakers as much as I despise exaggeration and lies.”

@BulelaniBala commented:

“My man could be laundering his money in peace but he had to open his mouth! Who makes 140 kotas per hour in a 4x4 container? How many employees can you fit there with equipment of that scale? Is the container automated cause humans can't make 140 kotas/ hour? Money laundering”

