KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans was pleasantly surprised when he got a call for a Mozambique Spitting Cobra

Nick used this as an opportunity to urge people to leave these snakes be as they do not look for trouble

People thanked Nick for his efforts once again and shared some of their stories

KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans hadn’t gotten many calls for Mozambique Spitting Cobras, however, the calls have started rolling in, making it Cobra season.

Nick Evans loved bagging a Mozambique Spitting Cobra as he hasn't seen many these days. Image: Facebook / Nick Evans

Mozambique Spitting Cobras spray venom that can blind you, however, Nick claims a wash with water should do the trick but a check with a doctor is never a bad idea either.

Sharing a picture of the “youngster” that he bagged, on Facebook, Nick urged people to please be gentle with these snakes as they do not come looking for trouble, just “toads and shelter.”

Nick Evan’s loyal and grateful followers applaud his work

Many people took to the comments to once again thank Nick for his awesome and courageous work.

Take a look:

Shelley Sykes Keene said:

“After having five removed last year between September and January, thankfully none by us this season as yet We have been trying hard to keep the frogs away ”

Moropane Abram said:

“Great advice like it and appreciate ”

Prince Bright Zulu said:

“The only thing I don’t like about this guy is the biting even when you are sleeping.”

Gerhard Esterhuizen said:

“Had one in the office the other day and will rather catch and relocate a Black Mamba than one of those spitters and called upon the services of an expert.”

Huge 2.1m black mamba caught chilling under a TV cabinet by KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans: “That’s big”

In related news, Briefly News reported that KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans had his hands full with a naughty 2.1m black mamba who was not pleased that its TV viewing was disrupted.

The sun is out, and so are the snakes. Snake catches are super busy in KZN as reptiles take advantage of the blazing sun.

Taking to his widely followed Facebook page, Nick shared a picture of the snake, explaining that it was not happy to be caught. The snake was found under a TV cabinet in a house in the Dawncliff area in Westville, KZN.

