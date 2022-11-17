A video of a pit bull displaying its undeniable strength left the people of Mzansi divided

Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux shared a video of a pit bull biting through a tree trunk like it was jelly

Some feel these poor animals are made to be vicious while others don’t care, they will never confront one

Pit bulls are one of the most feared breeds of dogs in the world. So, when a video of one biting through the truck of a tree with ease was shared, many people dreaded what the dog could do to a human.

Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux shared a video showing the sheer strength of a pit bull. Image: Twitter / @AdvoBarryRoux

There is an age-old debate about pit bulls which has divided people between those who believe the dogs are pure evil and those who feel they are only vicious if trained to be that way.

Widely followed Twitter account @AdvoBarryRoux shared the video of the extremely strong animal tearing apart a tree. There is no denying that these dogs are powerful!

“Ayonto yokufuywa le yheerr.”

The people of Mzansi share their feelings regarding pit bulls

While some feel this type of training is why there are so many vicious pit bulls, others made it clear that there is no way you would see them in the same room with one of these dogs.

Take a look at the different opinions:

@Faku_Oyifakayo said:

“lt depends on how you train it mine wouldn't even hurt a fly.”

@makho_v said:

“The problem is the owner not the dog. OKOKUNUKA!!!!”

@pvothreads said:

“Imagine what it can do to your leg ♂️”

@bricAubrey shared:

@Lhuba_Slevin shared:

Pit bull owners surrendering pets to SPCA leaves South Africans divided

In related news, Briefly News reported that the South African Pitbull Federation believes that lives are being lost due to irresponsible animal owners.

This comes as some pet owners opt to surrender their pit bulls to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

The federation’s Lins Rautenbach told EWN that it is sad that the SPCA is left cleaning up the mess. She said the upkeep of the surrendered dogs would strain the organisation.

