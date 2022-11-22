A video of a man catching fish with his hands made rounds on social media, leaving people talking

@Rathiba_ Rampedi shared the video on Twitter with a caption: "If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach a man to fish, he'll catch the fish by hand eventually"

People have since taken to the comments section to react, many found the video hilarious and applauded the young man's skills

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A man fishing with his bare hands. Image: @RathipaRampedi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A video of a man covered in mud went viral on Twitter. In the video, the man is lying down on the river banks and catching several fish with his bare hands.

He covered himself with the sand so that the fish could not easily spot him, and people have found this trick genius.

The clip sparked different reactions on Twitter. Here is what some people had to say @Lindogames said:

"Wow, this is actually amazing. This guy is good "

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

@Tcmkhize3 also said:

"This cannot be true, normal fish will jump. These ones look dead already."

@NewAgeArt2:

"Those are dope skills but does he really need to camouflage."

"It's the fact that he had to cover himself up in Sand for me..." @Nomagugu_xo wrote.

@SavageMaveriick wrote:

"Damnn this guy is our leader ye TinFish over TitoMboweni."

Tito Mboweni claims his tinned fish stew has improved, but South Africans passionately disagree: “Where? How?”

In another article, Briefly News reported about the former minister Tito Mboweni's yet another culinary concoction.

The former minister has never shied away from showing off his cooking skills on social media, but the netizens always criticize his food.

He took to Twitter to share that he has worked on his tinned fish stew recipe and believed there were some improvements.

People took to the comments section to react, and many said they did not see much of a difference as they could still see big chunks of garlic in the pots, and others said some of the minister's vegetables were still a bit too thick for the dish. @Sonjabulo4life said: "No improvement, in my honest opinion, you are degrading day by day."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News