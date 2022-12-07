South Africans had a hard time believing that a man celebrated bagging his master's in actuarial sciences

The undergraduate degree is immensely difficult to complete, so taking it up to a whole other level must be tough

Netizens only had positive messages to give to the brilliant gent and expressed their shock at someone getting such a qualification

A man had South Africans singing praises for his brilliant accomplishment of bagging himself a master's in actuarial sciences.

The impressive gent bagged his degree in a Scottish university. Images: @AndyK_88/ Twitter

@AndyK_88 shared his proud achievement that received thousands of retweets on Twitter because of how astounded people were at the feat. An undergraduate degree in the field is nothing to scoff at, so getting a masters in it is otherworldly to most folks.

A man of consistency

The accomplished man has been consistent with his studies throughout his journey and even had a post of himself around September 2021, holding what might be his honours qualification.

The requirements to even be accepted into such a program are astronomically high, so it's safe to assume the man has above-average mathematical skills.

South Africans couldn't believe the gent bagged the qualification. See the comments below:

@ivy_higgs said:

"I don't think people understand how insanely impressive this is "

@Mamphegoo mentioned:

"You can solve all our problems wena."

@Jack_Tack007 posted:

@pytsomash commented:

"Wow Congratulations this is a absolutely magnificent, well done "

@ShimmyHarris said:

"I believe Actuarial science is not for the faint-hearted, MASTERS geez, my guy. Congratulations man. If you gonna be employed, I hope they pay you every penny you deserve "

@ThipenThwa shared:

@bongieeeee mentioned:

"Masters in what?! iyoh this is massive congratulations "

@Ndex_M commented:

"Wow, Congratulations Out of interest, why did you continue to do Master's? Are you planning to be an academic?

