A video of a man embarrassingly dropping a cabbage from a designer shopping bag has gone viral online

The footage shows the man being greeted by a person before his Fabiani shopping bag breaks, releasing the leafy vegetable

Although he picked it up and kept it moving, SA netizens couldn’t help but laugh at the awkward moment

South African social media users couldn’t contain their laughter after seeing what fell out of a man’s Fabiani shopping bag.

Peeps couldn't help but laugh when a cabbage fell out of a man's designer shopping bag. Image: @jah_vinny_23/Twitter

Source: Twitter

A video posted on Twitter by @jah_vinny_23 shows the man casually walking down the road holding a large Fabiani bag.

He is soon greeted by someone saying: “Hey Mr Fabiani”. The man greets back before his bag abruptly breaks, releasing a large cabbage.

The embarrassed man quickly picks up the vegetable and continues walking off. LOL, talk about an awkward moment.

As to be expected, SA netizens had a field day with the post as they responded with jokes and funny comments to the video.

@tsh3pim replied:

“Mara why is he disturbing him like that .”

@pmcafrica said:

“I'm busy making cabbage right now .”

@_AyandaB wrote:

“Lmao isono.”

@lmoleke6 commented:

“Lol, this is funny guys .”

@ribz_rb said:

“That cabbage was the main character.”

@lerato_mol reacted:

“It's rough.”

Asanda Sokombela grows her knowledge into cabbage and spinach empire

In another story, Briefly News reported that Asanda Sokombela's story was shared on social media on Wednesday, by social media user @hobo_group.

Sokombela pursued a degree in agriculture and obtained a Bachelor of Science at the University of Fort Hare.

Following her studies, Sokombela started farming, where she produced cabbages, spinach and butternut. Her vegetables are delivered to Spar stores across the Eastern Cape.

Source: Briefly News