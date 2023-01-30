A young lady with beautiful curves has got many reactions online as men thronged her comment section

Shaking her waist in church as she danced backing the pulpit, people wondered if she was mindful of her environment

Among those who reacted to her video were people who said she was misusing her deliverance session

A beautiful Nigerian lady has drawn many men's attention as she shared a TikTok video dancing in an empty church.

In the shared clip, the lady who was in a white gown made very fast leg work. She had a scarf tied on her head.

The lady was not mindful that she was in a church as she danced. Photo source: TikTok/@hormowunmipearl

Lady dances in church

Backing the pulpit, the lady looked confidently into the camera as she pointed towards it severally to show she owns her act.

Many people in her comment section said that she has turned the time she ought to be using to seek God's face into a dancing session.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 1,000 comments with over 22,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Emmanuel said:

"Oba Solomon daughter."

olakruzz said:

"I told them that your matter don pass church but they say Jesu o kin se aseti."

Ayobams said:

"When the devil did not want you to succeed in the Deliverance breakthrough."

Say hey or hi too clintonperry said:

"You see as god Dey look you."

cutemami said:

"Na for inside church you dey do this one na wa oo."

TinnY said:

"Na inside house of God you dey do this one."

God’s Mercy Media said:

"Your spirit husband don find you come Igbele again."

Corps member danced

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that a lady, @_peacejoel_, undergoing her one-year compulsory service danced in her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform.

The lady said she was so shy while dancing for the camera. She added that she nearly missed her step during the performance.

Dressed in a white shirt and khaki trousers, the lady's dance moves drew the attention of her colleagues who were behind her.

