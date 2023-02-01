Hellmann’s mayo has left many Mzansi citizens mourning the loss of their favourite spread

Nando’s decided to take the edge off with some humour, poking fun at the catastrophy regarding the loss of Hellmann’s mayo

Mzansi people tried to hold their tears back but they came out mixed with laughter, Nando’s did it again

It is a sad situation when one of your favourite spreads goes MIA without any warning. Hellmann’s mayo saw its last days on South African shelves and Nando’s felt the need to calm peoples’ nerves with a bit of humour.

You build loyalty to brands, like Rama, Omo and Pampers… and apparently many Mzansi citizens to Hellmann’s mayo.

Nando’s saw the catastrophe that the news that Hellmann’s mayo will no longer be stocked in SA caused. So, as they do, the spicy team put out an ad on Twitter that took a jab at those mourning the loss of the lux mayo.

See the sauce below:

“We're here to remind you...”

The people of Mzansi mourn the loss of Hellmann's mayo with a chuckle from Nando’s

Nando’s definitely knows how to take the edge off of a hard time. Hellmann’s mayo will be sorely missed, however, we know for sure that Nando’s and their sauce is going nowhere.

Take a look at some of the funny comments:

@NEMARU_DJ said:

“ you owe me a free meal tomorrow @Nando’sSA for laughing when I'm from the dentist...”

@henrycamp said:

“You know, you are usually very funny, but THIS IS SERIOUS!”

@mkhululi_simon said:

“What the hell-mann? Anyway ain't you folks subletting from hell, where do your flames come from? ”

@Whipped_Crim_54 said:

“Hehehe... Nando's stays winning.”

@angie43639902 said:

“State of disaster don’t always lead to eishkom hell”

@MaxMaw1 said:

Source: Briefly News