Rebaneilwe Semakane, who test drives different brands of cars for a living, was shocked after she started the Mahindra XUV700

Every time the car starts, the SUV plays a decade-old house number, and netizens are loving the sound

Semakane is still trying to discover why every time she starts the car, it plays this house hit, which she says is a vibe

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Journalist surprised by features of Mahindra's XUV700. Images: TikTok/@missreba11/Mahindra

Source: TikTok

Motor journalist Rebaneilwe Semakane test drives cars for a living and was surprised when she took the Mahindra XUV700 for a ride. The writer posted a video on TikTok and was amazed every time she started the automobile, “1000 Seconds” by Black Whole would play.

South Africans impressed by Mahindra XUV700 infotainment system

The infotainment system has impressed Semakane and other potential buyers. The post has gained over 215K views, and nearly 39K likes in a day, as peeps are curious to see if anyone has answers. The woman appreciated the vehicle's tune because it was not part of her music playlist but was a vibe.

The car fanatic was speechless and said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"The XUV700 plays a song when you start it."

Journalist sparks conversation over car features

People across the country jumped in on the conversation after the freelancer shared the post. Many people thought of different scenarios on what could happen if the sound came on when the car started.

Here are some of the comments:

@Mash said:

"Imagine leaving at the funeral."

@Thabiso Leshaba commented:

"They just reduce the percentage of road rage mindset before you drive; good one on Mahindra."

@Charity Lee555 said:

"Mahindra was a DJ in its previous life.'

@RunRobot commented:

"Boss, I'm not feeling well today. Can I leave early? Your boss is watching you enter your Mahindra just before the long weekend begins."

@Lindi _ndamase said:

"It doesn't allow you to be in a bad mood."

Mzansi paramedic buys a car, TikTok of a man driving out of the dealership with brand-new whip has SA Moved

In other car-related stories, Briefly News reported about a man who worked in the healthcare sector and bought a vehicle for himself.

The paramedic looked very proud after this tremendous accomplishment and was overjoyed with his loved ones.

The man made a TikTok video of him fetching the new vehicle to celebrate a monumental achievement. Online users loved the inspiring video that shows how the man reacted to finally getting his hands on the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News