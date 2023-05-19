A man graduated from the University of Johannesburg (UJ), and he celebrated with a cute video on the socials

The happy guy posted a TikTok of himself and his parents rapping to a Kanye West classic jam

People were in stitches as they saw the UJ graduate share the happy moment with his beaming family

A man graduating UJ made a fire TikTok. This guy looked happy as he made his friend lip-sync to Kanye West.

University of Johannesburg graduate rapped to Kanye's 'Good Morning' with his parents by his side.

Source: TikTok

The video was a heartwarming moment for viewers. The clip got thousands of likes as many loved seeing the happy family.

UJ graduate has special moment with proud family

@sinethevoiceartist posted a video from a UJ graduate. Watch the video of him mouthing the Kanye Good Morning verse with his parents:

SA moved as parents join in his celebration of son's degree

People love seeing happy graduates. Online users commented on how happy the mom and dad looked.

Sipho Mphozana commented:

"Trained parents Congratulations man❤️"

Siyakha Mzekeli commented:

"I’m here for the folks"

Ndi Ngu Nothemba Ekapa commented:

"It's the parents for me congratulations mntase"

Sneziey Msomi commented:

"Not your parents understanding the assignment please congratulations man❤"

chaukeayanda commented:

"Mom and dad def understood the assignment please."

Lady also tries to rap a Kanye West verse at UFS graduation but gets shut down

Briefly News previously reported that a chuffed graduating student from UFS ended up red-faced on stage. The lady wanted to have her special moment by doing a mini rap performance of a Kanye song.

Peeps were mortified as they watched the lady get shut down in front of a big audience. The video caused a huge buzz on TikTok as many commented on the woman's experience.

The video went TikTok viral as many people were mortified on the graduate's behalf. People had jokes as they imagined how they would have felt.

