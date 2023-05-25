A proud husband could not help but gush over his wife's achievement of becoming an orthopaedic surgeon

The power couple both chose the same field and are now both qualified doctors

Netizens were amazed by the pair and wished them well in their careers

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

A husband celebrated his wife becoming a qualified orthopaedic surgeon. Images: @tshediso_makwela/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A husband pulled out all the stops for his wife after she became a qualified orthopaedic surgeon.

Husband celebrates wife's achievement of becoming an orthopaedic surgeon

TikTok user @tshediso_makwela could not be prouder and shared a video of his wife's achievement. The pair are both orthopaedic surgeons, a field that takes years to study and is in high demand in the country.

Demand for Orthopaedic doctors in SA

According to Timeslive, there is a backlog in Gauteng alone in orthopaedic surgeries. The worst waiting times are for hip and knee replacements, which will primarily take two to five years, though some hospitals do them in less than a year. From this the couple chose the right career.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Watch the video below:

Netizens praise the power couple and wish them well.

People were amazed by this pair and wished them well in their future. While some were shocked at their achievements, others said they inspired them to want more from life.

Netizens flocked to the comment section and said:

@Kgosi said:

"Congratulations to the ortho queen."

@Tumi commented:

"You are such an amazing husband. Congratulations, my sweetheart."

@Morwesi said:

"This is inspiration right here."

@Thembi said:

"Congratulations to our beautiful doctor. Please allow me to share the good news with my colleagues.

@Bercky commented:

"Inspired by this post."

@itu_leo

"Black excellence at its finest."

Video of engineer and doctor newlyweds putting on a show for guests, netizens stan, “marriage turned career day

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about an engineer and a doctor tieing the knot.

The best way to get your family to stop asking about your love life is to marry a doctor or an engineer.

When one doctor decided to marry her engineer husband, they gave their wedding guests the most fantastic present.

With a small but hilarious skit on their big day, this couple had netizens everywhere singing their praises.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News