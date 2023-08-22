A leopard's head was wedged in a metal container, and it could not get out

The big cat cautiously sat still and waited; this is understandable, considering that it needs its whole head to sense danger

Netizens called it all sorts of colourful names and trolled the big cat for getting itself into such a funny predicament

Netizens made fun of a leopard that got stuck. Image: Mint Images/ Betsie Van Der Meer

Source: Getty Images

Netizens trolled a leopard that had its head stuck in a pot because it was thirsty.

The big cat was given different names and hilarious nicknames for finding itself in the precarious situation.

Leopard head stuck in a pot

The video was posted on the Associated Press's YouTube account, accounting for 3.1 million views. In the video, the animal has its head stuck in a pot. The leopard is not moving much as it is still too alarmed to move. From the looks of things, the leopard is terrified as it starts moving slowly while looking in every direction. The animal was later freed from its potty mask.

Leopards depend on facial features to hunt

A closer look at how leopards sense danger can give us an insight into why it was scared. The South African National Biodiversity Institute revealed that leopards depend on their hearing, smell, and long whiskers to detect prey.

The same features help the leopard size up a place it is scoping out, preventing the head and body from getting stuck. They also have big eyes, which gives the leopard an advantage because more light streams into the eye, giving it night vision that is eight times better than humans.

Watch the video here:

Netizens make fun of the leopard's stuck position

Netizens roasted the poor leopard's uncomfortable position and gave it different nicknames.

@evancortez2 said:

“From then on, his leopard buddies always referred to him as ‘Pothead Bob’.”

@TheAnn2shoes added:

“Just goes to prove that a leopard never changes its pots.”

@epidemia2007 remarked:

“Well, the saying here applies: curiosity killed the cat.”

@ibibib5980 wrote:

“I guess a cat’s a cat no matter the size.”

@toxicman2888 exclaimed:

“This leopard is just like, ‘I am defeated’.”

@lduranceau8046 chipped in:

“I don’t like tigers or lions, but you’ve got to feel sorry for this guy. Of course, everyone wants to help the beast, but at what price? One swipe of those claws and you’re off to the hospital.”

