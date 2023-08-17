A secondary school pupil's phone was spewing forth smoke, and netizens had a variety of theories on what caused the smoke

Some believed that the owner was playing hot music, or was receiving and sending lewd texts, or even viewing snaps of a crush they had

Some of the reasons that a phone could catch fire include overheating and covering the phone while it is charging

South Africans shared hilarious reasons why a high schooler's phone was smokey. Image: @its_ur70

Source: TikTok

A high school student's phone emanated smoke, and South Africans had much to say about it.

They joked that the conversation the owner was having on the phone was so hot that the device could not handle it!

Student's phone emanates smoke on TikTok

@its_ur70 posted the smokey video on TikTok, and it reached 416K eyes, eager to add their point of view over what happened.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In the video, the phone is on the table, and a lot of smoke is coming from it. So much smoke is coming from the phone that it reaches the ceiling; some of it creates a blanket underneath the smoke.

Why phones catch fire

According to PC Mag, phones explode or emanate smoke because of a faulty battery. It could be caused by an overheating phone or a processor that gets overworked too quickly. Physical damage can also contribute to a phone catching fire or a battery that degraded over the years. To prevent a phone from catching fire, don't expose it to extreme temperatures or cover it when charging. It's also a bad idea to charge a phone on the bed.

TikTokkers share funny theories about phone smoke

Netizens reacted to the video and had amusing theories about what happened to the phone.

Love is an action said:

“When your crush posts a new selfie.”

Kaymo wrote:

“When our friend asks for a hotspot.”

Nk4nyezi remarked:

“Bro was playing Drake.”

Saucin Fenix had a question.

“Ya’ll using the phone to hotbox at school?”

Shivar Singh chipped in:

“When the Forex markets show you flames.”

K1ll.kamie joked:

“When you send a risk a risky text, and they send a risky text back.”

Tyrese had a theory.

“Bro was defending himself in the group chat.”

Adri_adonis:

My phone when my ex’s pictures appear on my Instagram page.”

Dylan:

“Bro was trying to unzip a GTA V file.”

Girl stops heater from catching fire

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a little girl's quick thinking stopped her home from catching fire.

The little girl played while the family kept warm in the cold winter.

Suddenly, the toddler realised that the furniture was about to be set ablaze, and she quickly pulled the heater from the fridge, earning netizens'’ praise and admiration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News