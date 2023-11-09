A young school kid in Gauteng did his best to dance to a trendy amapiano song and shared his efforts on TikTok

The video of the young boy was a hit with viewers, who were hyped to see his take on a viral dance routine

Online users could not hold back and many were raving about the young boy's amapiano dance moves

A boy from Johannesburg busted some serious dance moves in his school uniform. The kid left many people entertained with his effort.

A TikTok video of a Johannesburg student's amapiano dance routine had many cheering for him. Image: @cadenamapiano

Source: TikTok

The kid's TikTok video garnered thousands of likes. Many viewers shared their thoughts about his impressive dance moves.

SA rates kid's amapiano dance

In a video, a young dancer, @cadenamapiano, took to TikTok for his entry in a dance challenge on the app. The kid grooved to the popular amapiano song, China Town by Nandipha 808 and more.

Watch the highschooler's video below:

SA loves kid's moves

Many people engaged in discussions about the kid's amapiano dance moves. Peeps applauded the kid on his moves.

Lowkey exclaimed:

"Big boss matenase."

itsbullitt added:

"This increased my confidence in my own dancing skills."

Boohleigh_ asked:

"Where can we book, Caden?"

8bee applauded:

"The aim is not to sweat."

Fakebalance added:

"Game changer!"

Heyyyy itsss cand.i iy gushed:

"Confidence on 100%."

Young dancers go TikTok-viral

South Africans often express joy in seeing young talent. TikTok dance videos often go viral, especially when children show off a natural sense of rhythm. This clip had the whole world standing up to join the vibe.

Pupils do amapiano trend at back of class

Briefly News previously reported that a kid gave people a peek into what happens when she's in class. The student made a video of the mischief she got up to with a friend.

The video of the student's classroom shenanigans received thousands of likes. There were also hundreds of comments from people in stitches over the video.

A high schooler, @thuliiii507, danced to amapiano passionately while sitting at the back of the classroom with a friend. In the video, they nailed a TikTok routine.

