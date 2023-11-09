Johannesburg High School Student Does Amapiano Dance in TikTok Video, SA Loves His Moves
- A young school kid in Gauteng did his best to dance to a trendy amapiano song and shared his efforts on TikTok
- The video of the young boy was a hit with viewers, who were hyped to see his take on a viral dance routine
- Online users could not hold back and many were raving about the young boy's amapiano dance moves
A boy from Johannesburg busted some serious dance moves in his school uniform. The kid left many people entertained with his effort.
The kid's TikTok video garnered thousands of likes. Many viewers shared their thoughts about his impressive dance moves.
SA rates kid's amapiano dance
In a video, a young dancer, @cadenamapiano, took to TikTok for his entry in a dance challenge on the app. The kid grooved to the popular amapiano song, China Town by Nandipha 808 and more.
TikTok video of rat rolling around in university student's home gets 1.5M views and leaves Mzansi puzzled
Watch the highschooler's video below:
SA loves kid's moves
Many people engaged in discussions about the kid's amapiano dance moves. Peeps applauded the kid on his moves.
Lowkey exclaimed:
"Big boss matenase."
itsbullitt added:
"This increased my confidence in my own dancing skills."
Boohleigh_ asked:
"Where can we book, Caden?"
8bee applauded:
"The aim is not to sweat."
Fakebalance added:
"Game changer!"
Heyyyy itsss cand.i iy gushed:
"Confidence on 100%."
Young dancers go TikTok-viral
South Africans often express joy in seeing young talent. TikTok dance videos often go viral, especially when children show off a natural sense of rhythm. This clip had the whole world standing up to join the vibe.
Pupils do amapiano trend at back of class
Briefly News previously reported that a kid gave people a peek into what happens when she's in class. The student made a video of the mischief she got up to with a friend.
The video of the student's classroom shenanigans received thousands of likes. There were also hundreds of comments from people in stitches over the video.
A high schooler, @thuliiii507, danced to amapiano passionately while sitting at the back of the classroom with a friend. In the video, they nailed a TikTok routine.
Source: Briefly News