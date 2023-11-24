A woman bought a new car and celebrated in a TikTok video that got lots of attention on the app

Many were inspired by the woman who was beaming next to her new ride while at a car dealership

Netizens thought the video was inspiring as they watched the young lady make a big girl purchase

A young lady posted a video of herself winning in life. The video of the high-achieving woman was a viral hit with netizens.

A TikTok video shows a woman with her new Audi at a car dealership. Image: @tshwanelobsg

Source: TikTok

The video got thousands of likes from viewers. Many people could not stop showering her with messages of congratulations.

Woman unveils Audi in TikTok video

In a TikTok video, a woman @tshwanelobsg ecstatically revealed her new Audi, describing it as her first significant adult buy.

Watch the video:

South Africans congratulate new Audi Owner

Online users flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Many joined in on celebrating her achievement and expressing happiness for her car purchase milestone.

ayandashozi_ commented:

"Ngaze ngajabula ngathi imoto yethu (I am so happy like it's our car.)"

portiak95 applauded:

"I will like any new car video up until I get mine. Congratulations sisi. You deserve it."

Promise_Ear remarked:

"Audi lover."

ANGEL_MAKHANYA added:

"When I was young I told my father when I grow up I want to buy a car with four circles and I manifest it, will buy while he’s still alive amen ."

lethabojoy712 exclaimed:

"I’m crying congratulations you deserve it ."

Successful women motivate SA

Stories of success often inspire and uplift people in the online community. A video of a woman's accomplishment sparked joy among netizens, who celebrated her hard work paying off.

21-year-old buying BMW right from dealership has SA in awe

Brifly News previously reported that a TikTok creator showed people that she got a brand-new BMW from the lot. Online users were fascinated as they watched the footage of her walking into the dealership for a purchase.

The lady garnered over 85,000 likes. There were also over 1,000 comments from people on the internet who gave their two cents about her video

A young woman @phililealivelyntuli, a personal trainer, MC, radio personality and model, celebrated her 21st birthday. She did it in a big way by showing people the process she went through to buy a BMW.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News