A little girl in a TikTok video was excited that she would finally be able to take part in a traditional dance

The toddler got the best gift, and she expressed how happy she was in a heartwarming moment that went viral

Online users were touched after seeing the little girl eagerly try out her present right after opening it

A little girl was excited to get a traditional clothing item. The child was excited to finally be able to take part in a traditional dance properly.

A TikTok video shows a toddler's first xibelani and people were touched by how happy she was with the gift. Image: @xalini_.

The video of the Tsonga kid excited about her culture received more than 3000 likes. The little girl got lots of comments from people who were gushing over how happy she was.

Child gets 1st Tsonga traditional skirt

A TikTok video by @xalini_ shows a little girl getting her first Tsonga traditional skirt. In the video, she was presented with a xibelani.

Watch the video below to see her reaction:

Kid delighted with traditional skirt

Online users were in awe of how much the baby appreciated the skirt. Many commented, raving about the child.

its.monalisa loved the look:

"She looks good."

lehlogonolo commented:

"Aww she’s so happy,thank you momma."

Naledi Moloi said:

"The joy on her face."

Tumi M09 wrote:

"Ncooooo her excitement priceless, she loves her xibelani, can we see her dance."

sassyndhambhi wrote:

"Lilly is so precious oh my God."

Naomi gushed:

"She is s cute":

