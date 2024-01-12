One family went viral for a hilarious TikTok video showing how they were all scared of a sheep

In the video, they were dealing with a sheep that got loose after being put inside the family's house

Online users were amused by how the video ended after the disaster with the sheep dealt with accordingly

A family went viral in a TikTok video with a sheep. They were dealing with a live farm animal, and it got out of hand inside their home.

A TikTok video shows a sheep that tried to escape before a family ate it. Image: @khutso_maboko

Source: TikTok

The video of the family received more than 50,000 likes. There were thousands of comments after the hilarious video of their latest meal went viral

Sheep attacks family in TikTok video

A TiK ToK video by @khutso_maboko shows a sheep trying to run away. It was running wild in your family's home, and they made a meal out of it.

Watch the video below:

South Africa amused by family

Many people thought the video of the sheep was hilarious. Online users commented that they were amused after noticing a family member who climbed on a car in fear.

TsakaneLucky said:

"The person who jumped on a car ,is she okay?"

Lekau noted:

"One jumping on the car has great survival skills."

chrisb67 added:

"The one who jumped on the car saw their life flash before their eyes."

Vigor was amused:

"Human beings can never be trusted."

Lee commented:

"But it doesn’t bite mos why are they running?"

Source: Briefly News