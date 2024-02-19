A Johannesburg woman showed off her healthy work environment and appreciated her boss

The lady took to her TikTok account and shared a video of her being playful with her boss

The online community reacted to the clip, with many envious of such a healthy working atmosphere

A woman showed appreciation for her boss and healthy work environment. Images: @mphosylviamaphale

One woman who works at a retail store showed off her nice boss to her TikTok followers.

In the video she uploaded, @mphosylviamaphale is playful with her manager in the store. The TikTokker follows her manager as he tries to run away from her. She wanted him to say hi to her TikTok followers.

Towards the end, the boss finally gives the woman's TikTok followers a thumbs up. She said the manager was her Molefe.

Molefe is another TikTok trend that refers to people running away from hilarious situations - like the manager running away from his employee who wants him to say hi to her social media followers.

According to the video's caption, the lady showed appreciation to her boss, saying he is one for keeps, further touching on how she loves her healthy work environment.

"My manager is for keep❤️ I’m in a healthy working environment "

Woman shows off her healthy working environment

Watch the lovely TikTok video below:

TikTokkers appreciated the manager

The clip received positive feedback from TikTok users, with many laughing and showing love to the woman and her boss. Some were envious of her environment.

@Brenda loved:

"Tell him we love him, it's a blessing having a manager who will make you look forward to the next day at work."

@it's just shared an unfortunate experience:

"My manager is the reason I can't wait till it's Friday as soon as I get to work on Monday."

@siphelele mbatha adored:

"Love this"

@Lady Zaheera applauded the manager:

"You are so fortunate to be working in a happy environment, there are many others who hate going to work on Mondays. Your Manager is surely a Leader."

@Zama. G said:

"You're blessed "

@Makholwa Mahamba adored:

"This is so beautiful..."

Domestic worker dances with her employer

In another story, Briefly News reported about a domestic worker who joined her employer in a TikTok Mnike dance challenge.

TikTok user @gina.bbb shared a video of herself having fun with her housekeeper. In the video, she can be seen dancing. While she was doing her thing, her helper joined the fun. Netizens were entertained.

