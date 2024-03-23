The latest TikTok dance challenges in South Africa have taken over, and students at a school for the death tried their luck

Online users were fascinated after seeing the video of the students who did their best for the dance trend

Many people would be curious, and the creator shared information about how the deaf kids executed the challenge

A TikTok video shows students saying it is good for the day. In a video, they tried to do one of the latest TikTok dance challenges.

The video of the schoolkids received over 3,000 likes. Many netizens flooded the comments with questions and compliments for the dancers.

Deaf students nail Tshwala Bami challenge

A TikTok video by @mkaymatla1 shows students at the school for the day doing their best with the Tshwala Bami challenge. In the clip, each took turns to execute the moves just right.

Watch the video:

South Africa amazed by students

Many people wondered how the kids were able to keep on beat if they were deaf. The educator who posted the video said that deafness is on a spectrum, and some hear at certain levels, aka hard of hearing.

Don Don asked:

"Educate me. If they are deaf, how do they hear the music they are dancing to? Or are they just moving/ From what I know, they feel the vibrations of the song, but I think in this case they are just dancing?"

Mkay the creator replied:

"Others can still hear sound and those who can’t hear any sound, they can feel the vibrations/beat from the music played. In this video, they were dancing to the same song."

Sarah-lee Martyn said:

"The boy in the black and white outfit and the one in uniform with the black beanie."

Mpali was curious:

"Eeeh question how do they know Tshwala Bami if they are deaf?"

Mkay the creator answered:

"Deafness does not mean that they don’t hear anything at all. There are varying levels of deafness."

itss_zzo wrote:

"I've been to this school, good people."

Katie applauded:

"They ate."

