A South African woman posted a Tiktok video going on a rant about social media influencers

Ntathu Zungu criticised influencers on TikTok for promoting products they don't genuinely use

Many viewers agreed, expressing frustration with inauthentic influencer marketing and requests for honest product reviews

A woman said she was tired of influencers lying about the products they claim to use and recommend. Image: @third_one

A South African woman did not mince her words when sharing how she felt about some social media influencers.

Woman claims influencers lie

In a TikTok video, Ntathu Zungu can be heard saying that she is sick and tired of the lies that influencers share on their platforms, claiming to use or promote certain products to make money.

Ntathu is an example of an influencer promoting skincare products for a brand for acne or other skin issues, yet they have never had problematic skin.

"You can't highly recommend something that you don't even use. Don't lie to us, be authentic. I think campaign managers are also part of the problem as they expect influencers to speak so well of a certain product, but at what cost? It's a lie. We know that you do those laser skin treatments and brightening peels," Ntathu said.

She alternatively suggests that influencers rather be honest about their skin and say they will try out a product and then provide an honest review after using it for some time, instead of just saying "it's the best" or they highly recommend it.

Watch Ntathu's rant in the video below:

Woman's rant resonates with Mzansi

Many netizens flooded the comments section with similar sentiments, sharing that they didn't appreciate dishonesty from some influencers selling products they either didn't use or didn't review properly.

Boohle said:

"Abanye it's genetics cabanga."

Yuza Billion wrote:

"Omunye uthi asambe siyo Trader kodwa yena akakwazi."

Sam_kehlase. replied:

"Khona lo owasthengisa iDawn eBlue ."

Mimi Lugalo commented:

"Nomunye usithengisela Make-up yakwa Mr Price that time ufaka Dior yena."

Nozpops commented:

"Sana! They will recommend Colgate Optic white but they go for teeth whitening. Yho ha ah cima ."

sinovuyokitsi639 responded:

"It's giving Nonku selling a shake after she had surgery done. Njani?."

