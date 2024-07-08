A local woman shared that she painted her granite countertop and backsplash in her kitchen because of how dark it was

She stated that her cooking area was north-facing and did not get a lot of natural light

People took to the comment section with mixed reviews, as some thought it was strange to paint a granite countertop

A woman had social media users split when she chose to paint her kitchen. Images: @bynela_xo

Source: TikTok

Many people questioned a woman's actions when she decided to paint parts of her kitchen.

Looking to bring light into her cooking area, a young lady named Nela (who uses the handle @bynela_xo on social media) took to her TikTok account and told app users she did not like how dark her kitchen was. Nela recoloured her backsplash and granite countertop using white paint and a sponge roller, giving it a modern look.

"I loved how it had a nice sheen to it. It looked so natural," she said.

In her caption, Nela shared that her kitchen is north-facing and does not get much natural light. She added:

"I also added LED lights to bring in more light. I will eventually replace the countertop and backsplash, but I am really pleased with how the kitchen looks.

"This makeover cost R1800. What are your thoughts?"

Watch the video below:

Woman's kitchen makeover receives mixed reviews

Nela's video garnered over half a million views, with hundreds entering the comment section with curiosity and interest about her kitchen transformation. People were especially curious about the woman painting her countertop.

Given the chemicals added in some paints, @shaun_gift asked the young woman:

"Isn't that where food is going to get toxic?"

Nela assured the TikTokker:

"We don’t chop our food on the countertop directly. We use chopping boards."

Astounded, @tashm_1 wrote:

"Painting granite is wild."

Although @eclairybear liked how the kitchen looked before, they told Nela:

"I love that you were brave enough to do what you liked by yourself."

@dinnylicious.051 wrote in the comments:

"I thought you were going to paint the brown cupboards to brighten up the kitchen, but as long as you're happy."

@luu.dee said to the amateur painter:

"I doubted it in the beginning, but it came out so well. Love it."

Woman impresses SA with DIY kitchen cupboard paint job

In a related article, Briefly News reported about a Johannesburg woman who transformed her kitchen into a chic new space after painting the cupboards herself.

The lady flexed her DIY skills and gave online users tips on how to transform their houses within a reasonable budget, inspiring other homeowners.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News