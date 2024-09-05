A learner driver hilariously made a mistake like any other new driver and left motorists laughing

The vehicle with a learner sticker drove on a busy road with the side mirrors closed

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and sharing similar mistakes

A learner driver hilariously left the side mirrors closed. Images: @Westend61, @Leicarras

Source: Getty Images

A video of a learner driver driving with a side mirror closed has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @bobin_001, a vehicle with a learner's sticker is driving in a busy road in the evening but what caught the TikTok user was how the person was driving while the side mirror was closed.

The scenario was funny but at the same time, it was concerning because the learner driver's act posed a danger on the road. One cannot drive a car with a side mirror that is closed.

Learner driver makes funny mistake

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laugh at the new driver

The video gained over 8k likes, with many online users laughing at the situation and sharing their similar stories.

@Yolanda Ndlovu expressed:

"This looks like me 😂."

@Vision laughed:

"I always forgot to switch on the light when it’s dark 😂😂😂."

@Mologadi💞 was entertained:

"Mara the car is driving 😂😂😂😂."

@Pardo could relate:

"Been there 😂😂😂😂."

@Msbusisiwenkosi commented:

"Mara that’s the whole point of the L sign though 🙄."

@Venice shared:

"Once stopped because I didn't know how to remove the fog/steam inside my window🤣🤣🤣."

@Nthax 🇿🇦 Evy-e said:

"I did this in 2010 when I started driving, at some point my lights were even off and I couldn't understand why it was sooo dark and I couldn't see🥺."

Young man urges experienced drivers to be kind to learner drivers

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young man who took off his learner sticker because of bullying on the road.

In the video uploaded by @karabomahlatsi_, he can be seen taking off his Learner sticker from his car. He admitted that he was not fully ready to remove it but the bullying on the road was unbearable. He further urged experienced drivers to be patient with new drivers because their impatience may be the result of unnecessary incidents.

