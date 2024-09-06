A Twitter post sparked nostalgia over South African slang words, with many users surprised these terms aren't widely used anymore

Some users shared that they still use the words, while others believe they've been replaced by modern slang

The conversation highlighted how language evolves but remains cherished across generations

A nostalgic post about old South African slang words went viral, with users debating whether terms like "vibing" and "grand" are still in use. Images: @justdaddyg.

South African slang has always evolved with each generation, but one social media user, @justdaddyg_, recently sparked a nostalgic conversation by pointing out a few iconic terms he believes should make a comeback.

Taking to Twitter, the gent mentioned words like "vibing," "grand," "meddie," and "game," lamenting their absence in today’s slang.

South African slang words

@justdaddyg_'s post quickly gained traction, with many users jumping in, surprised that some people no longer use these beloved terms.

As slang continues to evolve, it’s clear that certain words will always have a place in the hearts of some South Africans.

Whether they’re “vibing” or “grand,” the beauty of language is in its ability to unite different generations, even when nostalgia kicks in.

South Africans are surprised people let go of the words

These words might still be alive and well in various circles, though some feel more modern phrases have replaced them. Phumi commented:

"Vibing is so good."

While @sizz.we expressed confusion, writing:

"Haibo Kanti, when did we leave there? I thought we were still using those words."

This sentiment was echoed by others, with @Kabelo_wamoAfrika saying:

"I don’t know if it’s because I’m old, but those are still well in use in my vocabulary."

@LungileSithole 🕷️, another user, proudly stated:

"Nna I still use 'grand,' ga ke itse ka lona."

However, @LaMaphanga wasn’t as convinced, taking a humorous dig at newer slang:

"Rizz doesn't have that thing vele."

Some mourned the loss of the simplicity behind older words. @lee_thabo88 highlighted how the language surrounding casual relationships has changed:

"Vibing was good bruh... Situationship sounds so deep nowadays."

@Chantie joined in, reassuring @justdaddyg_ that:

"We still use some of the words you mentioned like 'vibing.'

ANELE B VLOGS 🤍🪐🫧 humorously added:

"Gontse, you’re getting old😭 let Gen A do their thing, but I get you."

SA man challenges Mzansi with a slang quiz

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a video by @sloo challenging South Africans to identify local slang has gone viral, sparking hilarious and enlightening reactions.

The quiz, featuring terms like "robot" for a traffic light and "babalas" for a hangover, highlights South Africa's rich linguistic diversity.

Netizens have shared their slang blunders and lessons, showcasing how slang evolves and brings people together.

