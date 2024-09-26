A young student shared her pain after a health app that provides ovulation and menstrual cycle tracking took her grocery money

The hun shared a video detailing that she forgot to cancel her subscription and suffered the loss

Social media users advised her to reverse the payment, while some offered her cheaper app solutions

A student receives advice from social media users after losing money on a health app. Image @ayanda_aa0

Source: TikTok

As a student, every cent matters, and losing money from something you are not using anymore hurts. A university student shared a video about her misfortune of losing 1.2K from an app called Flo that she was using to track her ovulation and menstrual cycle.

The video reached 242K views, 18K likes and over 500 comments from social media users who sympathised with her and some who offered her advice and solutions after it was shared under the hun's handle, @ayanda_aa0.

The hun forgets to cancel her subscription

The video shared by the babe shows her standing in front of a mirror, taking a selfie before it cuts to show the amount of R1,199.99 deducted from her account by the Flo company. She captioned her post:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I forgot to cancel my subscription, and Flo took all my food allowance."

Watch the video here.

Mzansi peeps sympathise with the lady and offer her advice

After seeing the post, social media users advised the hun to cancel her subscription and request a refund. Some were shocked that there was an app that people use to track menstrual cycles.

User @kvrabo advised:

"😂Use “Meet you” it’s free🙂."

User @sizofl noted:

"Request refund I’ve done this for another app."

User @nqabile_tshepiso shared:

"Yhuu the same thing once happened to me but luckily I got a refund 😭,"

User @ocean_19 commented:

"The spirit of depression would, unfortunately fall on me😭😭😭nka lla gore."

User @yeezusseven asked:

"You guys pay to get your period tracked😭?"

User @mealplanbycraig

"I opened a separate bank account that I use for all of my subscriptions. I only deposit for what I want to pay for 😹😹😹…..I only use the card for subscriptions only 🙌🏾🌚."

Mzansi lady loses 4K after showing off card details on a post

In another Briefly News article, a lady got scammed 4K after showing off her card details on social media.

The lady shared a post showing a kind gesture from her e-hailing driver, and her card details are visible. Online scammers quickly used the details to access the money in her account.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News