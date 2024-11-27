“Yoh, This Is Beautiful”: Husband’s Helicopter Arrival at Event Stuns Mzansi
- One lady flexed how her man arrived in style, leaving many people in awe of his entrance
- The video went viral online, sparking a massive reaction among netizens gained loads of views
- Social media users reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts
A video of a gent has taken Mzansi by storm as it captured the man's grand entrance at an event.
Husband's helicopter arrival
TikTok user @bucie573 was a proud wife. She took to her social media account to show off her hubby's arrival in style abroad with a sleek helicopter, leaving the people in attendance and online viewers stunned.
As the helicopter flew over, the crowd, peeps went wild over the extravagant gesture, leaving social media users in awe. @bucie573's clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering many views and thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.
Take a look at the video below:
People react to helicopter entrance
The online community loved the TikTok video. They flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts while some cracked jokes.
Magolide Da Slay said:
"Ile private jet yakho darling."
Zakithi Shabangu added:
"Nice one."
Mamthimkhulu SA gushed over the heartwarming moment, saying:
"Yoh this is beautiful bakithi imagine."
Zamalotshwa shared:
"At my home, they once did something similar, but in the end, the bride went back to her family. However, she did it in a respectful way."
Ladymax17 wrote:
"Where I'm from, they might just give him a one-way flight because they could easily fly him out and not bring him back. I don't think so. Well, what a moment, guys!"
Grade 12 pupils arrive in style with truck entrance
Briefly News previously reported that a Grade 12 learners of 2024 are pulling all the stunts for their matric ball dance entrance, and boy, they are killing it!
The TikTok video shared by @sarahmaloka1 shows two pupils arriving in style for their MD. The pair were dropped off in a construction site truck, giving them a fairy tale vibe. The young lady rocked a blue dress, and her date wore a black suit with a blue tie.
