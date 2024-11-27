“Yoh, This Is Beautiful”: Husband’s Helicopter Arrival at Event Stuns Mzansi

One lady flexed how her man arrived in style, leaving many people in awe of his entrance

The video went viral online, sparking a massive reaction among netizens gained loads of views

Social media users reacted to the clip as they flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts

A video of a gent has taken Mzansi by storm as it captured the man's grand entrance at an event.

A husband’s helicopter arrival at an event wowed many people in Mzansi. Image: Carlos Barquero.

Husband's helicopter arrival

TikTok user @bucie573 was a proud wife. She took to her social media account to show off her hubby's arrival in style abroad with a sleek helicopter, leaving the people in attendance and online viewers stunned.

As the helicopter flew over, the crowd, peeps went wild over the extravagant gesture, leaving social media users in awe. @bucie573's clip went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering many views and thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Take a look at the video below:

People react to helicopter entrance

The online community loved the TikTok video. They flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts while some cracked jokes.

Magolide Da Slay said:

"Ile private jet yakho darling."

Zakithi Shabangu added:

"Nice one."

Mamthimkhulu SA gushed over the heartwarming moment, saying:

"Yoh this is beautiful bakithi imagine."

Zamalotshwa shared:

"At my home, they once did something similar, but in the end, the bride went back to her family. However, she did it in a respectful way."

Ladymax17 wrote:

"Where I'm from, they might just give him a one-way flight because they could easily fly him out and not bring him back. I don't think so. Well, what a moment, guys!"

