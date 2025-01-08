A lady in Mzansi proudly opened her piggy bank for the world to see in a TikTok video making rounds online

The stunner saved up an impressive amount by only disposing of R5 coins throughout the year

Saving money is not always easy, and achieving the desired results requires loads of discipline.

A lady showed off her savings from her piggy bank in a TikTok video. Image: @shaz1067

Source: TikTok

One woman in South Africa was proud of her dedication to saving money throughout the year as she took her viewers on a journey to opening her piggy bank.

Woman saved R10k with R5 coins in 2024

The social media user @shaz1067 showcased a five-litre Bonaqua water bottle where she stored her R5 coins.

@shaz1067 opened it and began to count her money. She went on to say that she managed to save up to R10,000.00. She expressed to her viewers that the journey to saving her money was not "easy." She also disclosed that she began saving from March to December 2024.

"It was not easy yhooo.. But girla did it."

Tips on staying disciplined while saving in a piggy bank

Building financial discipline is achievable, even for those accustomed to a cycle of earning and spending. Taking these steps can lead to a stress-free future. According to Fulton Bank, there are ways in which people could do so.

Understand your status:

Knowing where your money is going is essential before you can make disciplined, strategic financial decisions. Start utilising a financial app, a spreadsheet, or a notebook to keep track of every penny of your expenses.

Create a budget:

To be financially disciplined, create a budget using data to track your money's spending. Follow the 50/30/20 plan, allocating 50% for needs (housing, utilities, groceries), 30% for wants (entertainment, vacations, dining out), and 20% for financial goals (savings and debt repayment). Understand your current financial situation.

Avoid incurring new debt:

Lack of financial discipline often leads to unsustainable debt. To stop this cycle, include a small amount in your monthly budget for discretionary spending. Be mindful of impulsive expenditure and sleep on purchases for at least one night before buying to avoid reluctance.

Piggy banks saving:

Never empty your piggy bank carelessly; otherwise, it serves only as a place to hold loose change rather than a place to keep money. Be honest: Give the piggy bank a particular objective, such as a vacation or a new pair of shoes.

Take a look at the video below:

SA applauds the woman's discipline

The lady's TikTok video inspired social media users as they headed to the comments section to praise her for her dedicated spirit.

Hazel Khumalo said:

"I have started I pray and wish to focus on saving for my kids."

James.10 cracked a joke, saying:

"Guys banks are running dry of R5 coins kanti agcwele 5L."

M_madide was inspired adding:

"Next year, I'm saving my money. I can’t watch other kids spoil them."

Maliyavuma commented:

"Woman, you make me so proud."

People proudly showing off their piggy bank savings

One baby girl in Mzansi flexed her money for the world to see, and boy mogal did the most by saving so much.

A young, determined hun impressed Mzansi as she flexed her savings journey, which has taken the internet by storm.

A South African man flexed his 4-year savings and bragged about not experiencing January blues.

