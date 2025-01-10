One man shared a relatable moment as someone in an interracial relationship and the funny moments he experiences

The TikTok creator left people amused after he recorded a moment of his wife taking care of their child

People were in stitches over the TikTok video of the cultural clash between the two life partners

One man showed people the hilarious side of being in an interracial marriage. He posted a TikTok video showing a moment that confused him after watching his wife and their child.

A TikTok video shows a man joking about his black wife putting lotion on his face. Image: @africanamericanfam

Source: Twitter

The video of the man and his wife received more than 100,000 likes. People commented on the video explaining the cultural phenomenon that puzzled the man.

Man confused in interracial marriage

A TikTok video by @africanamericanfam shows a man being confused after seeing the way his wife applies lotion to their child. He wrote in the caption that he was unsure if she was taking care of him or if she was abusing him. Watch the funny video below:

SA explains lotioning phenomenon

Many people came to the conclusion that it was no longer necessary for parents to apply Vaseline aggressively to their children. Some even commented that it was more gentle than what they had experienced.

leonib commented:

"We rub Vaseline and lotion like that in South Africa...🤣 that's it. No abuse. It's quick.🤣"

CHIEBUKA said: "

She was very demure in handling him, an African grandma never bath you before, your spirit will leave you 😂"

Dele delivery wrote:

"She is even gentle about it, my Dad washes me like dirty cutleries 😂"

Rivonia, the Bubble House lady added:

"I know for sure that all South African women of colour do this with their kids. It is just part of the journey of life 😂 "

Fine Fair Nurse (diraz) wrote:

"My sister was crying while my mom was bathing her baby (she’s a fist time mom)😂"

Okyeman Cinderella added:

"It's very normal. You're lucky she didn't have to comb his hair😁"

