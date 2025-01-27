“You Are Blessed”: Woman Shows Off Epic News Anchor Skills in SABC 1-Inspired Video
- A radio personality at iKhala FM demonstrated her natural talent for TV news presenting in a viral TikTok video, impressing viewers with her flawless delivery and professional demeanour
- The woman's news reading skills and perfect voice projection caught the attention of South Africans, with many calling for mainstream media outlets to allow her to showcase her talents
- Viewers were particularly impressed by her natural flow and commanding presence, with some even suggesting she submit the video as her CV to major broadcasting networks
Content creator @snehmtebele1, currently working as a radio jockey at iKhala FM in the Eastern Cape, shared a captivating video of herself performing a news reading segment. In the video, she flawlessly delivers a news bulletin, showcasing skills that rival seasoned TV presenters with the caption:
"POV: You're watching the news on SABC 1 after adverts."
Watch the video below.
The voice behind the microphone
iKhala FM, where the talented presenter currently works, serves the Blue Crane Route Local Municipality communities.
The station aims to empower disadvantaged communities by providing diverse programming that informs, educates, and uplifts locals in areas including Cookhouse, Somerset East, and Pearston.
South Africans applaud natural talent
@Madam emphasized:
"These are people who should be given opportunities in life without being asked about EXPERIENCE."
@Dee praised:
"Me without understanding Zulu, I do like how you sound and how fluent you sound 🥰"
@buyie encouraged:
"Come to SABC Monday 10 am for an interview 🥳🥳"
@Manifesto stated confidently:
"Go and submit your Video as a CV, you are hired🥰"
@Moreblessing Joy pleaded:
"Can someone spread this video and let it reach the right people please, she is so good."
@Kgothatso Kurata gushed:
"I'm not a news fan but I'd definitely stop and watch 😭🥺💕👏 Your voice projection!!!"
