A South African man shared that he refused to eat food items on supermarkets' shelves besides animal products

He felt that embracing a carnivore diet was better than eating the produce in "colourful boxes and packets"

Some social media users agreed with the man, while others shared their opinions in the comment section

Don't miss out: join a FREE webinar and improve your copywriting portfolio!

A man shared that animal products were the only items on his menu. Images: @dantebelmontlearns / Instagram, Diana Miller / Getty Images

Source: UGC

Many people adopt a variety of diets to support their health and well-being. One man shared that he refused to eat anything but animal products, embracing a carnivorous approach to his meals.

Meat and eggs on the menu

TikTokker Dante Belmont, who was a Checkers store, uploaded a video on the social media platform telling people that he doesn't eat the "cr*p in the colourful boxes and packets" he saw on the shelves.

Stating that he gets shocked when people ask him what he eats instead, Dante added his opinion about food:

"We as a species have not been brainwashed. We've been brain-sanitised."

He said that whole foods should be the standard item on people's menus and not the alternative before sharing that he only eats animal products.

Watch the TikTok video below:

What is a carnivore diet?

The health hub WebMD explains that a carnivore diet sees people cutting out carbohydrates and only consuming animal products with the thought that it will burn fat for energy and allow people to lose weight.

The carnivore diet includes various cuts of meat. Image: Dalibor Despotovic

Source: Getty Images

Benefits of the carnivore diet

Other than weight loss, the carnivore diet's other supposed benefits include improved mood, heart health, autoimmune issues, and blood sugar control.

The above-mentioned publication notes:

"It's hard to know if or how this diet might improve health since there's been very little research on the subject."

Side effects of the carnivore diet

WebMD states that by omitting certain food groups, the carnivore diet could leave people short on important minerals and vitamins.

Mzansi reacts to man's food choices

Dante's post had several members of the online community asking questions and sharing their opinions about what he chose to put into his body.

A curious @sithole_st asked:

"So you are basically against consuming carbohydrates, rather proteins? No offence, just curiosity sir."

Dante shared his personal opinion under the comment:

"Fibre is a scam."

@opinionsforthee laughed and told the man:

"Tell that to people who can actually afford eggs."

@catsthefood shared with app users:

"I still eat vegetables, cheese and some dairy products."

@lifegracedaily wrote their thought for the public:

"You must get the right information and rethink your diet."

@elaine.roth added in the comment section:

"Eat real food."

3 Other Briefly News stories about food

A disgruntled woman was fed up with a local restaurant and put them on blast after waiting for over two hours for her food.

Last year, Cape Town received an award that placed the area as the number-one city in the world for food. It beat international food capitals such as Milan and more.

A thoughtful teacher saw her occupation as more than just a job when a learner sent her a note asking for food.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News