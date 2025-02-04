A woman on TikTok showed off her present baby daddy in a now-viral post and had Mzansi questioning their maths skills

The lady shared that she broke up with the gent 10 years ago yet their son looks way younger than their relationship

Social media users flocked to the comments to confirm their debate and shared their thoughts with the woman

It is rare to find a woman beating her chest about a present baby daddy after their breakup.

Mzansi was puzzled after a lady boasted about her baby daddy. Image: @sleeptight.design

Most relationship splits end up being too nasty that one parent raises the child while the other gets on with life.

SA questions baby mama boasting about present baby daddy

A South African lady wowed her TikTok followers with a wholesome video of her fortune relationship with her baby daddy after breaking up a decade ago. The woman expressed her gratitude in a now-viral video shared 106 times on social media.

The woman captioned her trending post:

“POV: My baby daddy and I separated 10 years ago but when it comes to his son, he never disappoints. Lord keep him.”

The woman confirmed in the comments that their son was born six years after her separation from his father. A lot of social media users were left puzzled by the unbalanced equation.

Some TikTokkers wondered if the post was to generate views since the account advertises the lady’s furniture shop.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi puzzled by lady boasting about present baby daddy

Social media users expressed their confusion over the woman’s post and shared their thoughts with her in a thread of 157 comments:

Social media users questioned one woman's odd story about her baby daddy. Image: @sleeptight.design

@Thusi🇧🇼🇰🇼 asked:

“So the child was born six years after separation?”

@Sleeptight designs replied:

“Yes, you are smart.”

@Food Whisper demanded answers:

“Girl start talking.”

@Simangele Gugu Mkhize Johnson expressed their confusion:

“I thought 1 + 1 = 2. What kind of maths literacy is this?”

@Mbali Mbatha said:

“The math is not mathing.”

@therealrose shared:

“Trigonometry math is not my forte.”

