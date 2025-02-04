Global site navigation

“Girl, Start Talking”: SA Questions Baby Mama Boasting About Present Baby Daddy
People

“Girl, Start Talking”: SA Questions Baby Mama Boasting About Present Baby Daddy

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A woman on TikTok showed off her present baby daddy in a now-viral post and had Mzansi questioning their maths skills
  • The lady shared that she broke up with the gent 10 years ago yet their son looks way younger than their relationship 
  • Social media users flocked to the comments to confirm their debate and shared their thoughts with the woman 

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

It is rare to find a woman beating her chest about a present baby daddy after their breakup.

Hun puzzles Mzansi after boasting about baby daddy
Mzansi was puzzled after a lady boasted about her baby daddy. Image: @sleeptight.design
Source: TikTok

Most relationship splits end up being too nasty that one parent raises the child while the other gets on with life.

SA questions baby mama boasting about present baby daddy 

A South African lady wowed her TikTok followers with a wholesome video of her fortune relationship with her baby daddy after breaking up a decade ago. The woman expressed her gratitude in a now-viral video shared 106 times on social media.

Read also

"You kept a straight face": SA floored by lady testing siblings' loyalty in viral TikTok trend

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The woman captioned her trending post:

“POV: My baby daddy and I separated 10 years ago but when it comes to his son, he never disappoints. Lord keep him.”

The woman confirmed in the comments that their son was born six years after her separation from his father. A lot of social media users were left puzzled by the unbalanced equation.

Some TikTokkers wondered if the post was to generate views since the account advertises the lady’s furniture shop.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi puzzled by lady boasting about present baby daddy 

Social media users expressed their confusion over the woman’s post and shared their thoughts with her in a thread of 157 comments:

SA questions lady's odd story
Social media users questioned one woman's odd story about her baby daddy. Image: @sleeptight.design
Source: TikTok

@Thusi🇧🇼🇰🇼 asked:

“So the child was born six years after separation?”

@Sleeptight designs replied:

“Yes, you are smart.”

@Food Whisper demanded answers:

“Girl start talking.”

@Simangele Gugu Mkhize Johnson expressed their confusion:

“I thought 1 + 1 = 2. What kind of maths literacy is this?”

Read also

"I'd buy my dad a lion": SA praises lady honouring dad with dream car and made him tear up

@Mbali Mbatha said:

“The math is not mathing.”

@therealrose shared:

“Trigonometry math is not my forte.”

3 More stories by Briefly News

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Chuma Nontsele avatar

Chuma Nontsele (Human Interest Editor) Chuma Nontsele is a human interest journalist for Briefly News. Nontsele holds a Diploma in Journalism and started her career working at Daily Maverick as a News reporter. Later, she ventured into lifestyle and entertainment. You can reach her at chuma.nontsele@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: