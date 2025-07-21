A University student called for help when a monkey invaded her residence room and refused to leave

The dramatic removal attempt involved throwing shoes and other objects at the stubborn primate

Social media users found humour in the situation, joking that the monkey won because it managed to escape with a banana

A young man shared a video showing how one man had to battle a monkey to leave a residence room on campus. Images: @kwazy.madlala and Timothy Allen/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A KwaZulu-Natal student's ordinary day turned chaotic when a cheeky monkey invaded her university residence room and refused to leave without a fight.

The dramatic incident was captured on video and shared at the end of July by Facebook user @kwazy.madlala from KwaZulu-Natal. The clip shows the lengths one has to go to reclaim their space from an uninvited primate guest.

The video shows the monkey perched confidently on top of the student's microwave, which sits on her fridge, casually munching on fruit it had stolen from her room. When the frustrated student called a male friend to help remove the unwelcome visitor, what followed was an intense battle of wills between human and monkey that left the room floor littered with shoes and other projectiles.

The determined helper spent considerable time trying various tactics to encourage the monkey to leave, throwing shoes and picking up objects from the floor to hurl at the persistent primate. The monkey proved remarkably stubborn, showing little fear initially and seeming reluctant to abandon its comfortable spot and free meal. Only after repeated attempts and several direct hits did the clever animal finally grab its banana and make a dramatic exit through the window.

The woman recording can be heard exclaiming "Oh my God" as the situation escalates, particularly when the young man's throws find their target.

A young man shared a video showing how a monkey invaded a young woman's residence. images: @kwazy.madlala

Source: Facebook

Mzansi amused by monkey's determination

The viral video gained over 12,000 reactions and 1,500 comments, with viewers finding humour in the monkey's stubborn behaviour and successful food theft.

@Setja Tlou joked:

"This guy is hitting his granny 😂😂"

@Richard Mashamaite was confused:

"I thought the monkey was cooking there on top."

@Kidron Reddy added humour:

"FUN FACT, the guy in the video is General Mkwanazi's Body bodyguard... He doesn't miss on the first shot 😂"

@Sam Sámkêlo praised the aim:

"On your first shot, you got his full attention, salute 🫡 😮‍💨🤣"

@Alfred Cty Lentogetse worried:

"Can somebody tell this guy to calm down, he will kill his granny😄"

@Jabu Mahlangu declared the winner:

"😂😂😂 But the monkey 🐵 won, because it managed to run away with a banana 🍌. It's going to eat outside in peace."

@Benjamin Sule N agreed:

"Still went with its loot..."

Mistreatment of animals in Mzansi

According to Conservation Action and the Wildlife Animal Protection Forum of South Africa, this type of aggressive removal method may not be the best approach for dealing with primates. The organisation warns that throwing objects at monkeys can be considered animal abuse and may endanger these intelligent creatures. Simple prevention methods like securing food sources, proper waste disposal, and installing primate barriers are recommended before resorting to forceful removal tactics.

Vervet monkeys are protected under various conservation laws and play important roles as seed dispersers in South African ecosystems. The organisation emphasises that primates have a historical presence in the country and should be treated with respect rather than aggression.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

