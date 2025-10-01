A Cape Town-based content creator shared why certain brands have different names in other countries

The products under certain brands included deodorant, washing powder, juice, cereal, as well as an ice cream company

Some social media users were surprised to hear the different names, while others shared more name changes

Brandon van Reenen, who posts 'super informative' content on TikTok, shared with people online why some products in South Africa go by different names around the globe. While the products are ultimately the same, South Africans shared their amazement, and others noted more products that Brandon didn't list.

On 28 September, 2025, the Cape Town content creator took to his account to name a few of those products, noting that Lunch Bar is called Picnic in Australia, while Omo detergent is referred to as Ala in Argentina, and Rinso in Indonesia and other countries. The ice cream brand Ola is Wall's in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and Algida in parts of Eastern Europe. Bokomo's Weet-Bix is Weetabix in the United Kingdom, while Shield deodorant goes by the names Rexona in Australia, and Sure in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

He further explained that it often has to do with trademarks in a different region, where name changes have to happen. The content creator gave an example of Burger King. In Australia, the brand is known as Hungry Jack's because someone already owns the trademark for Burger King in the country.

"Sometimes, brand equity is just so strong, like when Frito-Lay (a division of PepsiCo) acquired the Walkers brand in the UK in 1989 and changed the logo to look like the Lay's logo because the Walkers brand was very well-established in that country."

South Africans react to name changes

A few local social media commentators took to Brandon's comment section to share other products or companies that have a different name abroad. For example, while it is Opel in South Africa, people in the United Kingdom refer to it as Vauxhall.

Other users expressed their thoughts on the expansion and adoption of more local brands.

@midnight_mama_bear said to the public:

"Something about Unilever owning pretty much everything stresses me out."

@therealnkully stated their opinion under the post:

"The Minute Maid thing still blows my mind because I remember it very well. Before the name change, their juice was actually a bit bitter, too. Now that it’s branded as Cappy (which is a better name for it, to be honest), the taste isn’t the same. It’s actually better."

@t_molete shared with the online community:

"We need more 100% local products, no imported ingredients."

@rachelward5619 laughed and wondered:

"I don’t understand the Cappy name. Can anyone explain the meaning?"

Referring to the horrific genocide and illegal occupation that Israel is committing against people in Gaza and Palestine as a whole, @asadullahparker noted:

"And PepsiCo is on the boycott list for their complicity in apartheid and genocide. So there you have a list of products to avoid."

@mxolisi31 told Brandon:

"Information I didn’t think I needed, but I’m glad I got it."

