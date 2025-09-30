The updated price for South African rapper Boity Thulo's perfume caused quite a stir on social media

The media personality's fragrance was marked down after allegedly failing to generate sales, sparking a debate among online users

South African social media users debated the possible reasons why Boity's perfume failed to perform in stores, claiming that she never promoted it

Boity Thulo’s perfume was marked down from its original price. Images: boity/ Instagram, Boity/ Twitter

A picture of South African media personality Boity Thulo's perfume has surfaced online and sparked a raging debate.

The Wuz Dat hitmaker, real name Boitumelo Thulo, launched her Pink Sapphire in 2020 at the peak of her entrepreneurial journey, which saw her branch out into several business avenues outside of the entertainment space.

Originally retailing at R600, the perfume saw a massive price decline as sales failed to meet expectations, forcing its retailer, Clicks, to mark it down.

Gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a picture of the 100ml perfume box priced at a disappointing R99, after it seemingly failed to appeal to South African consumers.

A perfume connoisseur, Zesipho_M, previously reported that the fragrance was being removed from the shelves and shared her expert opinion on its performance:

"I’ve reviewed it in the past; it smells like it was created to mimic aspects of Baccarat Rouge 540. However, I find the dry-down cloyingly sweet and salty."

Boity Thulo’s Pink Sapphire perfume has been marked down from R600 to R99. Image: boity

While not the only South African celebrity whose business failed to meet expectations, online users could not help but wonder what led to the fall of Boity's fragrance line, let alone her other business ventures.

On 31 March 2021, the actress tried her hand at the beverage industry with the launch of her own brand of alcoholic and non-alcoholic sparkling fruit drinks, BT Signature.

Before that, in 2017, Boity branched out into the health and wellness sector with the launch of her slimming pills, Boity's Toning Support. Sadly, like her other business ventures, BTS apparently also suffered a decline in sales.

Social media users flooded the comments section with varying opinions about the rapper's businesses.

See the pictures of Boity Thulo's perfume below:

Here's how South Africans reacted

Online users said the decline of Boity Thulo's perfume line was due to her failing to properly market the business. Read their comments below:

Bra_Sporo said:

"The problem with our celebrities is they want to kill us with prices, but when Chanel and other brands ask the same prices, they ask us to support local brands."

Gert_LeNinja criticised:

"Celebs think that just because they are famous by default, the product will move off the shelves like blue magic without investing in marketing."

VusiThanga suggested:

"She should try a podcast; this entrepreneurial journey is not for her. This is not the first of her products that went on a 'let’s get rid of it' sale."

TiredOfWorking8 added:

"I really don't understand how these celebrities with their own brands operate. Boity never promotes her perfume. If you go to her page, there's nothing about her perfume."

Social media said Boity Thulo's perfume business flopped because she failed to market it. Image: boity

LeratoMogash slammed Boity Thulo:

"At some point, she has to be held accountable for her business ventures failing. She had a slimming pill, then gained weight, but then went and had surgery instead. Then, the perfume and hair treatments, which she forgot to market after the launch. The alcohol? Not doing what BNG does."

KeletsoMoloto_ argued:

"I love her, but she is lazy, and I think she is not willing to pay people to do her marketing. I don't think she is passionate about these businesses."

elaurelias23204 asked:

"Does she even use it?"

