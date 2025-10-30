A young lady showed people that she is able to keep up with boys on an athletic level

The lady posted a video of herself in action during soccer games with boys

People were stunned by the video showing the young lady do the most on a soccer field with boys as her competition

A young lady posted a video of herself competing with boys. The girl with a passion for soccer showed people that she has honed her craft and can keep up with anyone.

A TikTok video of a young lady playing soccer against boys. Image: @thando.mthiyane28

Source: TikTok

People were impressed by the young lady and she aamassed thousands of likes on a video of her talent. People were amazed that the young woman could hold her own in a soccer game regardless of who she faced.

In a video posted on TikTok by @thando.mthiyane28 proved she's a soccer star who can play against boys. The video showed her outplaying the soccer players as she dribbled and took control of the ball in several matches. The young lady looked confident as she took too the field to play against boys in other teams.

South Africa encourages female soccer player

Many were impressed by the soccer skills that the young lady showed in her impressive video. People complimented the young lady on her athletic Talent. Online users compared the young lady to Banyana Banyana legend Portia Modise, saying they hoped she'd join the national team.

Portia Modise is a former Banyana Banyana player. Image: Robert Cianflone

Source: Getty Images

Watch the video of the lady playing soccer and read people's comments below:

ꝀayḄ_ThePatriot™ 🇿🇦 applauded the young lady playing soccer player:

"Impressive."

wiseman Dlamini💯❤️ applauded the girl's soccer talent:

"No one is talking about is fitness 👌😊❤balance yakho mntase is 👌👌❤"

President The Great McPhillips was amused:

"Did you all see the goalkeeper 🤣"

user2787637929685 gushed over the young lady:

"Star player Yes Girl!"

Kelle_Makrwaqa said:

"Me and my other friend trained with men ekasi then played with women in varsity that they always complained how tough we were😂😂😂 we played with a team from Gqeberha they said we are men and we play a rough game."

tebza3mmm said:

"Portia Modise started like her. I wish she can go far with her football career ☺"

anqobaDaBoiJnr hoped the best for the lady:

"Rreally wish you luck in finding the right teams 😫 ufike kwi banyana 😇

Vavo🐊 joked about the young lady's strength:

"why u strong ukdlula mina pho😂❤️📍"

youcancallme_slowjam#6 applauded:

"Raw potent talent.🔥🪐"

MZABA said:

"Udlala kamnandi ngane yani🤩🤩🤩🤩keep it up."

