A TikTok video showed just how small a basic phone can get, and it went viral

People were stunned by the size of a gadget that was also a functioning cell phone

Many people were raving about the phone that felt nostalgic yet new

A video of a cell phone for sale went viral. The cellular device was unique because of its size, and people were fascinated.

A mini phone in a TikTok video went viral. Image: Freepik / @ruth.jordan03 / TikTok

Source: UGC

The video of the unique phone received thousands of likes. Many people commented that they would love to get their hands on the phone that the man showed off.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a video on TikTok by @ruth.jordan03, a man was unboxing a cell phone. Instead of something regular, there were miniature phones that resembled the Nokia 3310. The cell phones have space for a SIM card, and the user started up the tiny phone. The mini phones have a tiny keyboard for a messaging function.

The mini phone reminded people of the iconic Nokia 3310. Image: Masood Aslami / Pexels

Source: UGC

South Africa impressed by mini phones

Many people felt that the small phone that the man shared in the video by @ruth.jordan was exactly what they needed. Online were raving about the tiny cellular device while others joked about its size. Watch the video of the cell phones below:

Nonkululeko Nkule said:

"😂😂 I need this, mabathi vula le phone simfonele lomuntu othi awmaz ngiyigwinye fast."

♎️ imagined a different use for the phone:

"Put a key ring on it, I can finally call my keys when I lose them."

Owe2Jossy2020 agreed with the idea:

"Perfect key holder for my car keys 😢"

Wendy ♡God's Favourite Child♡ said:

'Me seeing this as a key holder😭😭"

zamokuhle Yenda added:

"This is the one we must take when going to the groove."

Ncumisamawushwe Menyatso added:

"Ok, this little thing is necessary. Imagine uboshiwe, and you have to up. 😫"

tebza3mmm added:

"Chinese are smart, once these phones are in demand, they will make the same but increase their size... ☺️"

Nompumelelo Mazibuko wrote:

"Yoooh 🤣🤣🤣how much."

👄Lungelo👄 said:

"An old lady asked me to put in airtime for her. I thought it was a toy at first."

Reebabe liked the phone:

'We need these for the groove so our phone won't get lost this December."

rinky-doll added:

"I want to buy it for car keys and remote😭"

🇿🇦Samantha ❤️ gushed:

"No more losing the remote and keys 😂"

user808579148926 joked:

"When it's in your pocket, it loses network."

fumza joked:

"I am already struggling to hear on a proper phone 🤣"

Theyyadore mathandis added:

"I'm using it, save and adorable."

👾SPACEBOY👾 added:

"Finally, we short people are being catered to! thank you ☺️"

Lerato said:

"Even babies are not gonna want to use it!😅"

Other Briefly News about odd products

Source: Briefly News