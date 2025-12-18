Global site navigation

"Looking Good": SA Raves Over Woman in Tears As She Shares Her Struggles With Losing Weight
by  Johana Mukandila
3 min read
  • A South African woman’s emotional video captured the reality of the mental and emotional struggles behind a weight loss journey
  • Her transformation clip highlighted the power of consistency, resilience and self-belief over time
  • The video sparked widespread conversations in SA about body image, mental health and realistic fitness journeys

A South African woman has moved social media users after sharing an emotional video documenting her difficult journey to lose weight, leaving many inspired by her honesty and resilience.

A woman was in tears as she shared her weight loss journey in a TikTok video.
In the clip, which has been circulating widely online, the woman, who goes by the TikTok handle @loseweight_with_ruka, is seen breaking down in tears as she looks at herself, visibly overwhelmed with frustration and self-doubt.

The raw moment captured her at a low point in her journey, reflecting the emotional toll that struggling with weight loss can take.

Moments later, the video that was uploaded on 17 December 2025 transitioned to a powerful contrast. Viewers are shown the woman after she has lost a significant amount of weight, standing confidently and smiling, marking a visible transformation that highlights the results of months of dedication and perseverance.

"She was made a prisoner": SA chimes in as woman moving to Pakistan with her husband asks for advice

The shift between the two moments struck a chord with many online, with users praising her courage for sharing both the pain and the progress.

She captioned the post: "The struggle to lose weight finally paid off," a simple message that resonated deeply with people who have faced similar challenges. Many commenters noted that the clip reflected more than just physical change, pointing out the emotional and mental strength required to stay committed despite setbacks.

Social media users flooded the comments section with messages of encouragement, admiration and personal stories. Some thanked her for showing the reality behind weight loss journeys, while others said the video motivated them to keep going on their own paths.

Several viewers applauded her for being vulnerable online, saying that such honesty helps break unrealistic expectations often seen on social media. Others highlighted the importance of self-love, patience and consistency, noting that progress looks different for everyone.

"This is so beautiful": SA raves over sweet moment as woman reunites with family after 6 years

The video of the TikTok user @loseweight_with_ruka has since sparked broader conversations about body image, mental health and the pressures many people face when trying to change their lifestyles. As the clip continues to gain traction, it stands as a reminder that behind every transformation is a story of struggle, determination and personal growth.

SA applauds the woman's weight loss journey

South Africans were impressed by the woman's weight loss as they took to the comments section to rave about her new body and inquire about more information, saying:

Vulezani said:

"Look at how beautiful you are."

Be Lieve shared:

"Wow, in capital letters."

Tipho Dlamini wrote:

"I'm so proud of you, mama."

Aneleh D simply said:

"Shuu!!🔥😍 You did that!"

Petra Scents wrote:

"Looking good."

Sbu commented:

"This is amazing ❤️🔥."

