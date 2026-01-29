Video: UFC's Themba Gorimb Rejects Zimbabwe and Favours Burial in South Africa
- A UFC fighter went viral after making history in the UFC, but he went out of his way to deny his home country
- Themba Gorimbo from Zimbabwe recently broke out in the US with his performance in a UFC fight
- Hecaught people's attention after he expressed the reasons for his rejection of Zimbabwe in an interview
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Themba Gorimbo, a Zimbabwean UFC fighter, had tongues wagging after sharing how he feels about his nationality. The professional fighter expressed how uninterested he was in linking himself to Zimbabwe.
Themba Gorimbo's UFC fight put him on the map, but he made sure that his home country did not receive any credit. South Africans reacted to Themba Gorimbo mentioning South Africa as he explained why he is rejecting his roots.
In a TikTok video by @babashikorlive, the creator highlighted Themba Gorimbo's interview after he won a UFC fight. After his victory, he made it clear that he did not want to be labelled as Zimbabwean, saying he belongs to the universe. His insistence comes after he struggled to make his dreams of being a professional fighter a reality. He said no one in the country, not even his own family, was supportive when it came to his goals. Themba insisted that he has no interest in being buried in his own country, saying he would rather have his ashes scattered in Kruger National Park instead. Watch the video of the UFC fighter below.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
South Africa divided about UFC fighter
Many people agree that the video of the fighter rejecting his country was fascinating. Themba fought in South Africa's EFC. Accordingto ESPN. Themba was America-bound thanks to help from WWE star, The Rock, who is funding his stay in the US with his wife and two daughters. South African shared thoughts on the fighter are open to Mzansi being his final resting place. Read the comments below.
sharmarkee15 gushed:
"I feel bad for him 🥲 he is hurt. I hope he makes up with them."
Kuape Khojane wrote:
"But Kruger National Park is not in Zimbabwe."
olwenkosi.wrld said:
"He should fight for South Africa. He spent a lot of his time there in the EFC and he’s a fan of the Kruger National Park."
Mr X wondered:
"Ok, but why Kruger National Park?🤔"
Tlhalenova Mariri🇿🇦😍 speculated:
"Kruger National Park in South Africa, he started fighting here in South Africa at EFC🥊"
tylerrc said:
"It’s understandable, African families don’t support their offsprings and when their offsprings make it in life or are successful in something, they call that win their win as well, and expect someone who they didn’t support to take care of everyone in the whole family which is also a reason we won’t develop because fathers are too busy taking care of their great grandparents because if they don’t they are scared of being disowned."
Other Briefly News stories about Zimbabwe
- South Africans were fascinated by a Zimbabwean's reaction to seeing KFC prices in Mzansi.
- An online user reacted to a Zimbabwean Presidential adviser's daughter, who splurged on a shopping spree.
- The payslip of a Zimbabwean lecturer left South Africans in disbelief over their earnings.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za