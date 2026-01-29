A UFC fighter went viral after making history in the UFC, but he went out of his way to deny his home country

Themba Gorimbo from Zimbabwe recently broke out in the US with his performance in a UFC fight

Hecaught people's attention after he expressed the reasons for his rejection of Zimbabwe in an interview

Themba Gorimbo, a Zimbabwean UFC fighter, had tongues wagging after sharing how he feels about his nationality. The professional fighter expressed how uninterested he was in linking himself to Zimbabwe.

The first Zimbabwean to win a UFC fight denied his nationality. Image: @thembagorimbo_mma

Source: Instagram

Themba Gorimbo's UFC fight put him on the map, but he made sure that his home country did not receive any credit. South Africans reacted to Themba Gorimbo mentioning South Africa as he explained why he is rejecting his roots.

In a TikTok video by @babashikorlive, the creator highlighted Themba Gorimbo's interview after he won a UFC fight. After his victory, he made it clear that he did not want to be labelled as Zimbabwean, saying he belongs to the universe. His insistence comes after he struggled to make his dreams of being a professional fighter a reality. He said no one in the country, not even his own family, was supportive when it came to his goals. Themba insisted that he has no interest in being buried in his own country, saying he would rather have his ashes scattered in Kruger National Park instead. Watch the video of the UFC fighter below.

South Africa divided about UFC fighter

Many people agree that the video of the fighter rejecting his country was fascinating. Themba fought in South Africa's EFC. Accordingto ESPN. Themba was America-bound thanks to help from WWE star, The Rock, who is funding his stay in the US with his wife and two daughters. South African shared thoughts on the fighter are open to Mzansi being his final resting place. Read the comments below.

The Rock helped Themba Gorimbo move to the USA to fight in the UFC. Image: @thembagorimbo_mma

Source: Instagram

sharmarkee15 gushed:

"I feel bad for him 🥲 he is hurt. I hope he makes up with them."

Kuape Khojane wrote:

"But Kruger National Park is not in Zimbabwe."

olwenkosi.wrld said:

"He should fight for South Africa. He spent a lot of his time there in the EFC and he’s a fan of the Kruger National Park."

Mr X wondered:

"Ok, but why Kruger National Park?🤔"

Tlhalenova Mariri🇿🇦😍 speculated:

"Kruger National Park in South Africa, he started fighting here in South Africa at EFC🥊"

tylerrc said:

"It’s understandable, African families don’t support their offsprings and when their offsprings make it in life or are successful in something, they call that win their win as well, and expect someone who they didn’t support to take care of everyone in the whole family which is also a reason we won’t develop because fathers are too busy taking care of their great grandparents because if they don’t they are scared of being disowned."

