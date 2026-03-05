A gentleman shared a simple step-by-step video showing people how to stop their WhatsApp from being taken over by someone else

He showed how to enable a two-step verification as one of the easiest ways to protect your account

People were surprised and asked questions, with some pointing out that the feature alone may not be enough

Children's author and affirmations coach @boikokobetso.fanzo posted a video on 3 March 2026, sharing how to protect your WhatsApp account from being stolen. He walked viewers through where to go in the app to turn on two-step verification. He broke the steps down in a way that is easy for anyone to follow.

How to stop your WhatsApp from being stolen

The young man showed how to do the process on his own phone. First, he opened the WhatsApp app, went to Settings, then Account, then Security, then Notifications, and from there switched on two-step verification. Once that is done, anyone trying to register your number on a new device will need a PIN that only you know.

According to WhatsApp's help centre, there are other steps to take to keep your account secure. These include never sharing your registration code or two-step verification PIN with anyone, regularly checking which devices are linked to your account and logging out of any you do not recognise. You can also turn on chat lock and app lock, and set a voicemail password that is hard to guess.

For people who feel they may be at higher risk, WhatsApp offers a feature called Strict Account Settings. This will apply the strongest privacy and security controls on the app.

WhatsApp also warns that if you receive an unexpected email asking you to reset your two-step verification PIN, do not click any links. This could be someone trying to gain access to your account.

SA surprised by safety tips

Many people couldn't believe that WhatsApp could get hacked and asked for more safety information from Facebook user @boikokobetso.fanzo:

@Donna Elizabeth Mokoena was surprised:

"People can steal your WhatsApp??? 😮 We learn every day 😱"

@Mercy Kotu warned:

"If you don't have two-step verification..."

@Bongani Mavimbela asked:

"What do I do when my WhatsApp is already hacked?"

@Nelson Gumbodete laughed:

"😂😂😂 If you forget that two-step verification, it's gone 😂😂"

@Tladi Wessels thanked:

"Thank you very much for the info, my brother."

@Mpinini Fula asked:

"How can I track someone who doesn't want to answer her phone?"

@Andani Ņephawe added:

"And also keep your WhatsApp up to date."

