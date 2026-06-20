A 37-year-old South African woman from the Eastern Cape has been convicted on five counts of drug trafficking by the High Court of Sierra Leone

Asandra Denise was caught at Freetown International Airport with 365 cocaine pellets weighing 5.4 kilograms

The sentences will run at the same time, meaning she will actually serve 30 years in prison

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A woman from South Africa. Images: @Elliotmeg3

Source: Twitter

A South African woman is behind bars in Sierra Leone after a court handed down one of the country's heaviest drug sentences. X user @Elliotmeg3 shared a photo of Asandra Denise on 19 June 2026, saying:

"Hoh. This sentence is not about the drug trafficking."

Denise, 37, is from Nenvonds in the Eastern Cape. She was arrested at Freetown International Airport in Lungi after security officials found 365 pellets of cocaine on her. These pellets together weighed 5.4 kilograms. She faced five charges under Sierra Leone's National Drugs Control Act, covering unlawful possession, dealing, collecting, importing and transporting prohibited drugs. She pleaded not guilty to all five counts.

How the court reached its verdict

The prosecution called three witnesses, including a forensic toxicologist who confirmed in court that laboratory tests on samples from the seized pellets came back positive for cocaine hydrochloride. The defence offered no witnesses and relied solely on Denise's first statement to police.

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Justice Andrew S.C. Johnson found the evidence against her strong enough to dismiss her denial entirely, ruling that the case had been proven beyond reasonable doubt. He convicted her on all five counts.

What the 130-year sentence means

The breakdown of the sentence was 10 years for unlawful possession and 30 years each for dealing, collecting, importing, and transporting, adding up to 130 years in total.

However, Justice Johnson ordered all five sentences to run at the same time rather than back to back. So, Denise will serve 30 years from the date she was first remanded in custody. The seized cocaine was also ordered to be forfeited to the state and destroyed under official supervision.

View the X post below:

People discuss the 130-year sentence

Netizens had a lot to say on X user @Elliotmeg3's post:

@xGrooww said:

"The judge was a victim of a xenophobic attack."

@KofiFromGH wrote:

"Prepare for them to come into the comments and say 'she's not South African, she's of foreign stock'."

@Legend_7755 said:

"Life in prison."

@kofi_dhyma questioned:

"Can she go back to her country?"

@khaymyles_ said:

"This is the only business they can do now."

@havoc4lfy wrote:

"130 years make them kill am err..."

@fiifibrings said:

"Them be wicked pass ahh 130 years..."

The comments section on an X post. Images: @Elliotmeg3

Source: Twitter

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