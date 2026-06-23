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“She’s Full of Life”: Street Dweller Blesses a Motorist R3 and Recites a Moving Poem in a Viral Clip
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“She’s Full of Life”: Street Dweller Blesses a Motorist R3 and Recites a Moving Poem in a Viral Clip

by  Bongiwe Mati
2 min read
  • A street dweller named Thabile touched hearts after gifting a motorist R3 instead of asking for something from him
  • Originally from Alexandra, the talented street dweller revealed she lives with friends before reciting an original poem titled "I Am"
  • The heartwarming interaction was filmed in Johannesburg and shared on TikTok on 27 May 2026, touching many viewers

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Viewers are calling on rehabilitation experts to help Thabile get off the streets
A homeless woman has gone viral for her incredible poetry and shocking generosity. Image: @aliboynew508
Source: TikTok

A street dweller has moved Mzansi to tears with an unexpected act of generosity and raw artistic talent. The content creator was in the parking lot when the interaction with Thabile started. Instead of asking TikTok user @aliboynew508 for financial help or food, she reached out and handed him R3 as a "blessing" from her own pocket.

Street dweller Thabile inspires Mzansi with her generous heart

The driver was touched by the woman's selflessness, originally from Alexandra township, who lives on the streets with her friends. She then revealed that she is a passionate poet and beautifully recited an original piece titled "I Am," showing off her incredible spoken word skills.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

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Viewers praised her brilliant intellect, while others tagged popular rehabilitation advocate Mr Moloto, hoping he would find Thabile and offer her the support she needs to change her life.

User @dollar$ said:

"She deserves to be recognised."

User @Becks Moyo shared:

"Wow, never judge the book by its cover."

User @Tolokazi commented:

"Give Thabile her flowers, guys,haybo! 😳 In English, they say don't judge the book by its cover. I was not expecting such an amazing poem from her. Thanks, MaThabza, you are a star."

User @Tiffany M added:

"She's a happy soul hle🥰."

User @Sello Khioga commented:

"Gifted and blessed. She is full of life."

User @Dmf said:

"Thabile, we love you so much."

3 Briefly News articles about the homeless

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Bongiwe Mati avatar

Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za

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