Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane is rumoured to be dating South African musician Kamo Mphela as they have been spotted out together

Various media reports indicate that the football personality, Mpisane, is madly in love with the Amapiano artist, Mphela

However, it's reported that the pair are keeping their affair under wraps because Mpisane is still involved with Sithelo Shozi

Andile Mpisane is the chairman of a DStv Premiership side, Royal AM, and he is also making headlines off the field of play. The footballer, who is Shauwn Mkhize's son, is rumoured to be dating Kamo Mphela.

According to various media reports, Mpisane has been dating the stunner for a while and managed to keep it under wraps. It has been reported that the KwaZulu-Natal based player is also involved with Sithelo Shozi but their affair has been messy.

Royal AM boss Andile Mpisane is dating Kamo Mphela. Image: @Kamo_Mphelaxx/AndileMpisane10/Instagram

Rumours emerge as Royal AM's Andile Mpisane is said to be dating Kamo Mphela

has it that Mpisane and Mphela are very much in love and the pair was recently spotted in a video on social media having a good time. However, their thing was kept under wraps because of Andile's relations with Shozi.

Although it’s been removed on social media, Popcornroom uploaded a short clip on their Instagram stories as the lovely pair were seen in each other’s arms.

Back in May, News24 reported that the musician’s prayers may have come true as she found love in the form of dating the young football star. The well-0known Amapiano artist was seen in Durban as she frequently visited the family and her lover.

