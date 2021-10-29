SA farmer and dad Bayanda Maseko revealed that he has been purchasing sheep for his kids almost every year

Maseko is attempting to teach his children the benefits of owning livestock as well as the business aspect of farming

He shared a post online and it was met with tons of appreciation from South Africans who said his idea was brilliant

Bayanda Tancredi Maseko is a farmer and a dad who is trying his best to teach his kids that "livestock is life". Maseko shared a post online explaining that he purchases livestock for his children almost every year.

Maseko stated that each of his children owns their own livestock and he is teaching them the business aspects and the benefits of owning the animals. He added that his kids absolutely love it. He wrote:

"As part of investing in my kids I’ve learnt to buy them sheep every year besides the ones I breed, we have stock owned by each child, teaching them the business and benefits of it. They love it."

A local dad is teaching his kids about business by buying them livestock. Image: @BayandaTancredi

Source: Twitter

Maseko's post was well-received by South African social media users who praised him for his smart business ways.

Maseko receives love and praise from tweeps

@CharityThabe wrote:

"Brilliant idea, I'll start implementing this."

@Lindor_87 shared:

"Children in Agriculture."

@nkazi_greatness responded with:

"This is beautiful."

@Ron_Da_Don_II tweeted:

"Intergenerational wealth building."

Source: Briefly.co.za