Cristiano Ronaldo: How Many Kids, When They Were Born & Who’s Georgina Rodriguez

Briefly News takes a look at one of the most gifted footballers in the current era and that is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United

Ronaldo recently announced he is expecting twins with his current girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, and he announced the news on social media

Briefly News did some digging on the Portugal and Red Devils hitman regarding his fatherhood and how many kids he has and their ages

He is one of the deadliest strikers in modern football but Cristiano Ronaldo is also a father and Briefly News takes a look at his lovely children. The Portuguese international recently completed his switch to Manchester United from Italian giants, Juventus.

The former Real Madrid star is always a hit wherever he goes and with his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, he announced that they are expecting a set of twins. The former European champion with his country headed to social media to break the news.

However, there are many questions regarding the top footballer’s private life as far as how many kids he has and Briefly News did some digging.

Cristiano Ronaldo has four children with Georgina Rodriguez

A number of publications carried the same report on the talisman’s latest ‘goal’ as he will become a father. Metro carried a report that ‘CR7’ has four children in total. Together with his lovely stunner, ‘CR7’ is expecting their second and third children together.

We also explore how many children the man is blessed with and who are their paternal mothers. It has come to the attention of Briefly News that the former Juve star has four kids. The Red Devils hitman first became a dad in 2010 when he was blessed with a son, Cristiano Jr, who was born on June 17 in the United States of America. Despite revealing his son, the mother remains unknown.

The English publication has it that the dangerous forward also has twins and their names, Eva and son Mateo, who were born through surrogacy in the US - they were born in 2017, 8 June.

In his current relationship with Georgina, they have one daughter, Alana Martina, who was born five months later and they are set to have twins, which means the 36-year-old will become a father to six beautiful souls.

Who is Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner, Georgina Rodriguez

Briefly News has gathered that Rodriguez is a Spanish model who previously worked in retail as a shop assistant. Rodriguez is a 27-year-old stunner who was born in Argentina, Buenos Aires. The two are so madly in love and the fact they are expecting twins bears testimony to that. In addition, he once told a television presenter that he will marry the beautiful Georgina one day.

At the same time, the former UEFA Champions League winner has netted six goals in nine matches since making his return to Old Trafford. As per Soccer Laduma, there are calls for him to be dropped by under-fire manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, especially after their 5-0 drubbing at the hands of Liverpool.

Source: Briefly.co.za