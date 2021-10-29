A couple, who tied the knot a week ago, has social media disturbed after it was discovered that the relationship between them has predatory dynamics

The wife is more than 40 years younger than her husband and she only recently turned 18-years-old

The couple already have a two-year-old child together and this means the wife was a minor when she fell pregnant

A recently married couple does not have an average love story, instead, theirs is one that has enraged many and has shocked the world. Michael and Deja Haugabook recently tied the knot and have simultaneously caused an outcry from those who are against the union.

Haibo, man 61 marries his 18-year-old god daughter, Mzansi reacts

The anger is fuelled by many factors. Michael is 43 years older than Deja and he was first his wife's godfather. What's more, when she was just 16, they had a child together. Now, Deja is 18-years-old and married to a 61-year-old man who was once a father figure to her.

According to an article published by ECR, Michael at some point also dated Deja's mother. The news site then went on to view the couple's shared Instagram page and found a disgusted comment section.

Commentators on Instagram have been anything but supportive in their commentary. With one person saying: "You can’t tell me you weren't already doing stuff to this little girl for years, because if you weren’t then you wouldn’t marry her as soon as she turned 18.

You raised her since she was a baby then as soon as she’s legal you marry her? Yeah, you’ve definitely been grooming her ever since she was a child and this is why women need to watch who they bring around their children," noted ECR.

