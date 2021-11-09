Social media users have taken to the Twitter streets to discuss whether or not they would sign a pre-nuptial agreement

It seems as though many South Africans are in agreement that a prenup is mandatory in order to have a safe and comfortable marriage

Some made mention of being married in community of property while others decided that it was best to just steer clear from marriage as a whole

South Africans are discussing pre-nuptial agreements online. A prenup is a legal document signed by a couple - before marriage - which dictates how assets will be split up if the couple were to divorce or if the marriage is dissolved.

Peeps are sharing their relationship troubles as well as whether or not marrying in community of property is a good idea too.

@SiphiweMashego shared:

"It's Prenup for me, ebaba I spend sleepless nights, abusing me tryna get cents into my pocket.. and then get to share them when my marriage gets sour? Haii never... I don't care what my partner think but I'm NEVER getting married in community of property!"

@Touch53087590 said:

"Half of the comments are single people. It's easy to say prenup or IOP when you are single. Can we have married people to."

@MaMbatha007 wrote:

"Prenup. We both have businesses and assets that we wanted to stay separate to our marriage should it fail."

@SesingKutlwano responded with:

"Prenup because prevention is better than cure."

@Sosty_M asked:

"Why would you be bothered by a prenup if you know that you are the right person?"

@NgamandlaMpini1 wrote:

"Not getting married >>>>>>>>>"

