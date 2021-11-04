A local social media user asked black millionaires how they are able to sleep knowing that others are going to sleep hungry

The netizen gained tons of responses from frustrated Saffas asking why he had to bring race into a financial matter

Various debates started under his post with many defending the richer people of Mzansi, stating that they have every right to do what they want with their money

@_Calculator (Just Garth) on Twitter opened a discussion online after they spoke about black millionaires. Garth asked the millionaires of SA who are black if they are able to sleep at night knowing that elders and others "go to bed hungry".

South Africans raised a lot of concerns about the question Garth asked with many wanting to know what the difference between white and black millionaires is and why he posed a question directed solely at Mzansi's black community.

A local man has asked black millionaires if they are able to sleep at night and many want to know why race was brought into the matter. Image: @_Calculator

Source: Twitter

Although the post gained just 257 likes on the bird app, the replies section was packed with heated debates on the matter.

Take a look at some of the points raised by Saffas below:

@Mish1506 shared:

"I would suggest that if those black millionaires earned their wealth through their own hard work, talent & decisions in life, then they have every right two enjoy their money however they choose to. If however their wealth was earned from ill-gotten gains, then karma will get you."

@DaneelSuzette said:

"I think they sleep the same way white rich people sleep while knowing a lot of the white people struggle and have no jobs. Usually, it's people that are from the middle class that help and churches."

@iam_phiko tweeted:

"The problem with poor people is they want rich people to come to save them, there's always that entitlement."

@Sphamandlaz2 believes:

"As long as someone didn’t attain those millions by stealing from the poor, or selling out, it’s not an issue."

@Princess__Sole responded with:

"Ask Ramaphosa that question and leave people that worked their a** off to be where they are they paying tax already haai man."

@hshihlomule added:

"How does a lion sleep after killing a buffalo calf… Very peacefully. I hope that answers your question."

Source: Briefly.co.za